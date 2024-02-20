Alexei Navalny's Widow Accuses Putin Of Murder

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in prison on Friday, February 16. 2024, has accused President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and pledged to continue his struggle for a 'free Russia'.

In a video statement released on Monday, February 19, Yulia declared, 'Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny'.

Navalnaya urged support in her quest for justice, stating, 'I want to live in a free Russia. I want to build a free Russia.'

IMAGE: Yulia Navalnaya with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Yulia with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and the European Union's head of foreign policy Josep Borrell. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Yulia is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: A picture of Alexei Navalny is projected at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill), on the day of a vigil in his memory, in Rome, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold candles at the vigil for Alexei Navalny at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) in Rome. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: A vigil for Alexei Navalny at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) in Rome. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman holds a portrait ofAlexei Navalny at a protest and vigil outside the Russian embassy in Kappara, Malta, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman leaves a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a makeshift memorial outside the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man hangs a portrait of Alexei Navalny at the entrance of the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman takes pictures of a makeshift memorial for Alexei Navalny in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: People hang portraits of Alexei Navalny at the front gate of the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: Portraits of Alexei Navalny at the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: A makeshift memorial for Alexei Navalny outside the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: People at a vigil for Alexei Navalny, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com