News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Alexei Navalny's Widow Accuses Putin Of Murder

Alexei Navalny's Widow Accuses Putin Of Murder

By REDIFF NEWS
February 20, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in prison on Friday, February 16. 2024, has accused President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and pledged to continue his struggle for a 'free Russia'.

In a video statement released on Monday, February 19, Yulia declared, 'Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny'.

Navalnaya urged support in her quest for justice, stating, 'I want to live in a free Russia. I want to build a free Russia.'

 

IMAGE: Yulia Navalnaya with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yulia with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and the European Union's head of foreign policy Josep Borrell. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yulia is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A picture of Alexei Navalny is projected at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill), on the day of a vigil in his memory, in Rome, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hold candles at the vigil for Alexei Navalny at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) in Rome. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A vigil for Alexei Navalny at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) in Rome. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman holds a portrait ofAlexei Navalny at a protest and vigil outside the Russian embassy in Kappara, Malta, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman leaves a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a makeshift memorial outside the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man hangs a portrait of Alexei Navalny at the entrance of the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman takes pictures of a makeshift memorial for Alexei Navalny in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hang portraits of Alexei Navalny at the front gate of the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Portraits of Alexei Navalny at the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A makeshift memorial for Alexei Navalny outside the Russian embassy in Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People at a vigil for Alexei Navalny, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, February 19, 2024. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?
Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?
Europe Mourns Alexei Navalny
Europe Mourns Alexei Navalny
Putin responsible for Navalny's death: Biden
Putin responsible for Navalny's death: Biden
Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra
Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila
Will Ben Stokes bowl in fourth Test?
Will Ben Stokes bowl in fourth Test?
5 Electric SUVs Coming To India
5 Electric SUVs Coming To India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'I love you', Navalny's wife's 1st post after his death

'I love you', Navalny's wife's 1st post after his death

The man Putin fears most

The man Putin fears most

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances