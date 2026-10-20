'Albanians burnt down Supreme Court because....': Sanjay Raut sparks row

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has ignited a major political controversy by citing Albanian protests against their Supreme Court as a lesson for India, drawing sharp criticism from political rivals.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut (left) and AISA president Neha Bora during a press conference in New Delhi, October 13, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut controversially suggested India should learn from Albanian protesters who reportedly burnt down their Supreme Court.

Raut claimed the Albanian Supreme Court was targeted for helping a "corrupt prime minister" and shared a video of the alleged arson on Monday.

Albania has been experiencing clashes with protesters demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam criticised Raut on Tuesday, reminding him of his recent 16 apologies to the Supreme Court.

Nirupam accused Raut of inciting violence by showing scenes of devastation and casting aspersions on India's Supreme Court.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut has sparked a controversy by stating that protesters in Albania have burnt down the Supreme Court because it was helping the corrupt prime minister and that all countries should learn a lesson from these events, especially India.

Raut's Controversial Albania Comparison

"The people of Albania have burned down the Supreme Court. The people were enraged because the Supreme Court was helping the corrupt prime minister. "The protesting public has also attacked the parliament and government offices, as well as the ministers' homes. All countries should learn a lesson from these events. Especially India," Raut said in an X post on Monday, sharing a video of arson and fire purportedly in Albania.

The European country has been witnessing clashes, with protesters including high school and university students calling for Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reportedly differed with party colleague Sanjay Raut over his remarks invoking Albania in the context of the ongoing protests against the SIR exercise in India, according to The Times of India report.

Hitting out at Raut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said Raut had "begged" for forgiveness from the Supreme Court just two days ago.

"He said sorry 16 times. Now he's casting aspersions on the Supreme Court and showing scenes of Europe's devastation to incite violence in the country. He will start playing the flute of democracy if he is put behind bars," Nirupam said.

BJP Slams Raut's Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Sanjay Raut for his remarks on street protests in Albania, saying nothing could be more unfortunate than the opposition leaders in India seeking to push the country's democracy towards anarchy.

In a post in Marathi on X, Raut on Monday shared a 13-second video clip of a purported incident of arson in Albania, saying all countries should take a lesson from these events, "especially" India.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader referred to India with an emoji of its national flag, instead of naming the country in his post.

Reacting sharply to Raut's remark, BJP spokesperson Sidharth Yadav said, "The opposition leaders sometimes speak of bringing about a 'regime change' in India. At times, they suggest that Bangladesh has shown us the way."

"And now, Sanjay Raut's remark that India should learn from Albania, where the Supreme Court was set on fire amidst widespread anarchy on the streets," he said in a video message, adding, "The opposition leaders in India seek to push the nation's democracy toward anarchy; nothing could be more unfortunate than this."

In an apparent reference to recent protests against the Election Commission and Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls by it, Yadav alleged that the opposition parties are trying to "weaken" the country's democracy by hitting the streets after they failed to earn a "place in the people's heart".

"If this is not an attempt to threaten democratic institutions, then what is it? If this is not an attempt to intimidate the country's judiciary, then what is it?" he said.

The BJP spokesperson said the people of the country are looking at the opposition leaders' statements.

"Any model of anarchy will not work in India. India is a democratic nation and it will always continue to function as a robust democracy," Yadav added.