Al-Qaeda operative gets 31-year jail term in Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced Al-Qaeda operative Sadiq Akbar for plotting a terror attack, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The sentence was for plotting a terror attack in Punjab province.

Akbar was apprehended in Sahiwal with explosive materials and IED components.

He travelled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to execute the attack on his group's directive.

The case was filed under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act.

An Al-Qaeda operative was sentenced to 31 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court for plotting a terror attack in Pakistan's Punjab province, a court official said on Thursday.

The operative, identified as Sadiq Akbar, was arrested in Sahiwal, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, in November 2025.

Anti-Terrorism Court (Sahiwal) Special Judge Ziaullah Khan on Wednesday sentenced Akbar to 31 years in jail after hearing arguments from the prosecution and witnesses against him, according to the official.

Akbar, a resident of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came to Sahiwal, a district of Punjab, to commit a terror attack on the order of his group, which is still active in the country despite being proscribed, the official added.

Explosive material, an iron box, wires, detonators, electronic devices and other components commonly used in the preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him.

A case was registered against him under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act, 1908. Al-Qaeda is a stateless, transnational Islamist militant network founded by Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a covert operation by US forces in May 2011 in Pakistan.