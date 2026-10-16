Akoijam to contest in court JNU dismissal over harassment claims

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, recently dismissed from JNU following serious sexual harassment allegations, is set to legally challenge the university's action, asserting his innocence while urging calm in Manipur.

IMAGE: Bimol Akoijam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress MP Bimol Akoijam stated on Friday that his lawyers are preparing to challenge his dismissal from JNU over sexual harassment allegations.

Akoijam returned to Imphal a day after appearing before Delhi Police investigators and appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and calm.

He pledged cooperation with the investigation but urged media focus on Manipur's internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness, and buffer zone issues.

Akoijam was dismissed from JNU on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him.

He has been booked under BNS sections related to sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman, charges which he denies.

Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed from JNU following sexual harassment allegations, on Friday said his lawyers were preparing to challenge the action and would file a case in a day or two.

A day after appearing before investigators at Delhi's Vasant Kunj North police station in connection with the case, Akoijam returned to Imphal and appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and calm.

Legal Challenge And Public Appeal

"People of Manipur, just be calm. My lawyers are preparing to file a case, but we have to be very cautious. In one or two days, we will challenge it," he told reporters at Imphal airport.

Akoijam said he would cooperate with the investigation but urged the media to focus on the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness in the state, buffer zone issues and what he described as the normalisation of abnormal conditions.

"Thousands of people are languishing in relief camps. I don't think my pain is anything greater than the pain of these people," he said, alleging that the action against him was an attempt to silence his voice.

Allegations And Dismissal

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Delhi Police served him a notice on Wednesday, asking him to join the investigation after a case was filed against him on October 11 on the basis of a complaint by JNU's chief security officer.

The Inner Manipur MP has been booked under BNS sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79, which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed complaints against him in May, alleging that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and would try to harass them.

He has, however, denied the charges.