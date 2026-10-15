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Why Akhilesh Yadav Is Challenging BJP Over Banking Practices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 21:59 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, demanding answers to 12 critical questions concerning recurring bank charges, reduced interest rates, demonetisation's impact, and the overall state of the Indian banking sector.

Key Points

  • Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of making banking worse than money lending over the past 12 years.
  • Yadav questioned recurring bank charges, decreasing interest rates on deposits, and penalties for failing to maintain minimum balances.
  • He alleged that demonetisation encouraged corruption and raised concerns about missing valuables from bank lockers and difficulties for elderly customers with biometric authentication.
  • The SP chief criticised the alleged deliberate weakening of banks, server outages, and efforts to sell banks for commissions.
  • Yadav also highlighted poor working conditions for bank employees and accused the BJP of exploiting the PDA community through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of making banking worse than money lending over the past 12 years and demanded answers to questions ranging from "recurring" bank charges and "decreasing" interest rates to the treatment of bank employees and customers.

Concerns Over Bank Charges And Interest Rates

Listing 12 questions in a detailed post on X, Yadav alleged that banks had deducted billions of rupees from ordinary customers through penalties for failing to maintain minimum balances and questioned the introduction of recurring charges for services such as SMS alerts, ATM usage and account maintenance.

 

Yadav also asked why interest rates on deposits had been reduced, affecting elderly people and pensioners who depend on interest income to meet their living expenses.

Demonetisation, Lockers And Digital Banking Issues

Referring to demonetisation in his post, Yadav alleged that the exercise had encouraged corruption in the banking system and asked why ordinary people were made to stand in queues to exchange their savings while, he claimed, black money was converted into legitimate funds through backdoor arrangements.

He raised concerns over bank lockers as well, asking why valuables have started going missing and highlighted the difficulties faced by elderly people whose fingerprints or iris scans could not be authenticated.

The SP chief also alleged that banks were being deliberately weakened, and questioned why bank employees were being blamed for inefficiency when customers frequently face problems such as server outages.

He also asked why, amid these difficulties, efforts were allegedly being made to sell banks in return for commissions.

On digital banking, Yadav questioned the absence of effective grievance redressal mechanisms for customers facing unauthorised deductions and banking fraud.

Employee Conditions And Jan Dhan Yojana

In his post, he also mentioned alleged issues over lending money to ordinary people, and also claimed that customers were being forced to purchase various financial products, such as credit cards.

On the working conditions of bank employees, Yadav accused the government of ignoring their demands concerning service conditions and working environments, forcing them to resort to strikes repeatedly.

In his final question, Yadav accused the BJP of exploiting people from deprived and economically weaker PDA (Picchda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) community, in the name of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

He questioned why penalties and other charges were deducted from supposedly zero-balance accounts, pushing poor customers' balances into the negative and effectively labelling them as debtors.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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