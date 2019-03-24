Akhilesh to contest from father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Azamgarh seat

March 24, 2019 12:11 IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the party announced on Sunday.

The seat is currently held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the party's candidate from Mainpuri, a family stronghold.

An SP release also said the party will field senior leader Mohd Azam Khan from Rampur.

The Samajwadi Party also released its list of 40 star campaigners in which there was no mention of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The list was released by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

It carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others, besides Ram Gopal Yadav himself.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri which is described as its "safest" seat.

Mulayam had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

In the 2014 polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from two constituencies, Azamgarh and Mainpuri, and won both.