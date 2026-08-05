Akhilesh reaches out to Brahmins, says 'PDA' includes pandits

Yadav alleged that the state government denied permission to hold the event at its proposed venue, Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar, which forced the party to hold it at their office premises instead.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with party members, holds a trident of Lord Shiva as part of Janeshwar Mishra's birth anniversary celebrations at the Samajwadi Party's office, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, August 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reached out to the Brahmin community, asserting that 'PDA' includes Pandits, and also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh of targeting opposition workers, Brahmins, and religious leaders, including Shankaracharya.

Key Points Akhilesh accused the BJP government of persecuting opposition workers and alleged that several incidents involving SP members had been covered up. "They were already targeting our workers and us. Now they have also started targeting the Brahmin community.

They are after the 'P' of PDA as well," he alleged. Without naming individuals, Yadav criticised the functioning of the state's health department, claiming it had been "completely ruined".

Referring to the recent protests by youths in Delhi, Yadav said they had "taught the BJP a lesson" and claimed the ruling party would realise the extent of public anger when votes are cast.

Addressing a Brahmin Sammelan organised at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav alleged that the state government denied permission to hold the event at its proposed venue, Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar, which forced the party to hold it at their office premises instead.

"People keep talking about PDA and inventing new definitions of it. Ever since they lost to PDA, they have been trying to redefine it. But they have forgotten that the 'PD' in PDA also stands for Pandit. The more they inflict pain (peeda), the stronger PDA will become," Yadav said.

PDA is a term coined by Yadav during the 2022 assembly elections, representing Picchda (backwards), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (minorities). Recalling Mishra's contributions to the socialist movement, Yadav described him as "Chhote Lohia" and noted that the park named after him in Lucknow symbolises his stature.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP government of persecuting opposition workers and alleged that several incidents involving SP members had been covered up. "They were already targeting our workers and us. Now they have also started targeting the Brahmin community.

They are after the 'P' of PDA as well," he alleged. Without naming individuals, Yadav criticised the functioning of the state's health department, claiming it had been "completely ruined".

The SP chief further accused the government of insulting religious institutions and alleged that a Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a holy dip during the Kumbh congregation.

"If there is any example in history where a government stopped a Shankaracharya from taking a holy dip, show us one. The Shankaracharya had to stage a protest, and the police misbehaved with his disciples. A false POCSO case was also filed to intimidate him, but he did not bow down," Yadav claimed.

Yadav was referring to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who made headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, accusing them of preventing him from taking a bath on Mauni Amavasya.

Yadav also accused the BJP of neglecting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the party's first prime minister. He alleged that the BJP had done little to honour Vajpayee's legacy.

"The university named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee does not even have regular academic activities, and the quality of development works being carried out in Bateshwar, the village with which Vajpayee's family was associated, is poor," he claimed.

Yadav further alleged that a proposed highway linking Mumbai with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which was to be named after Vajpayee, had been scrapped by the BJP government.

Referring to the recent protests by youths in Delhi, Yadav said they had "taught the BJP a lesson" and claimed the ruling party would realise the extent of public anger when votes are cast.

"At present, the BJP is extremely nervous. It has never been this weak before. It has become so rattled that it is afraid even of children aged 14, 15 and 16 because they have taught it a lesson," he said.

Yadav also accused the government of deliberately allowing examination papers to be leaked to avoid providing jobs to young people.

"The government gets examination papers leaked intentionally so that it does not have to provide employment," he alleged.

Addressing the youth, Yadav said, "If a new India is being built today, then when a Samajwadi government comes to power, we will build a new Uttar Pradesh. We will not only create a new Uttar Pradesh but also generate enough jobs and employment opportunities so that no young person has to suffer in search of work."