Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched 'Akhilesh Sun Rahe Hain,' an innovative online platform designed for direct voter engagement, allowing citizens to share concerns and receive personalised responses ahead of the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

IMAGE: SP president Akhilesh Yadav greets people during the party's 'PDA Rath Yatra', in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 18, 2026. Photograph: @samajwadiparty X/ ANI Photo

Key Points Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched Akhilesh sun rahe hain, an online initiative for direct voter interaction ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The platform, which received around 1,500 submissions in its first 48 hours till Monday afternoon, focuses on youth concerns, with jobs, education, and recruitment being the biggest issues.

Each submission receives a personalised response from Yadav, detailing how the party would address the issue if it forms the government after the 2027 assembly elections.

The initiative aims to move beyond conventional political outreach by understanding individual concerns at the local level and offering potential solutions.

The party plans to expand the initiative's reach through platforms like WhatsApp and will release its 'Jan-Man' manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26.

No microphone, no crowd of supporters and no repartee. Akhilesh Yadav instead had a direct interaction with a voter about industrial revival in Kanpur through a channel that allows people to write to the Samajwadi Party chief and expect personalised replies on what his party promises to deliver if voted to power in 2027.

Launched on Saturday, the online initiative, titled Akhilesh sun rahe hain (Akhilesh is listening)", has received around 1,500 submissions from almost all districts of the state in its first 48 hours till Monday afternoon, according to two people associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP) who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity.

Most submissions have come from people below 35 years of age, reflecting the initiative's focus on establishing a direct connection with the youth and understanding their concerns, they said.

Understanding The Initiative's Reach

The initiative, announced by Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow, operates through the website akhileshsunrahehain.com.

It invites people to share their problems, questions, suggestions and ideas about what they would like to see improved in Uttar Pradesh.

The homepage of the website carries the message, "The voices that remained unheard until now will now rise up".

The largest number of submissions have come from Prayagraj, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Ghazipur, while districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Bijnor, have also reported considerable participation.

Jobs and employment remain the biggest concern, followed by education, examinations and recruitment, while a significant number of people have also used the open-ended category to raise issues that do not fit into the predefined subjects, the sources said.

The website offers categories covering employment, education, skill development, recruitment, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, health, agriculture, women's issues, safety, sports and culture, besides an option to raise any other concern.

Personalised Engagement Strategy

What distinguishes the initiative, according to the sources, is that it goes beyond collecting suggestions or sending automated acknowledgements.

Each submission receives an instant confirmation, followed by a personalised response in Yadav's name explaining how the party would seek to address the particular issue if it forms the government after the 2027 assembly elections.

Yadav is personally going through the submissions, and the responses are being framed around the specific concerns raised by individuals, the sources said.

"This is entirely Akhilesh ji's vision. He wanted a platform where young people could speak directly to him, without intermediaries, and feel that someone at the leadership level was actually listening to their problems," one of the sources said.

Another party functionary described the idea as an attempt to move beyond conventional political outreach.

Addressing Voter Concerns Directly

"The objective is not merely to collect suggestions for an election manifesto. It is to understand what an individual is going through in his or her own locality and respond to that concern with a possible solution," the person said.

The personalised replies, samples of which were accessed with PTI, offer a glimpse into the range of issues being raised.

A woman from Greater Noida West, who works in Sector 62, flagged the absence of reliable public transport for her daily commute, saying expensive cab rides and safety concerns made travelling particularly difficult in the evening.

In his response, Yadav stressed that urban development should not be limited to building roads but must ensure safe and dependable public transport connecting homes to workplaces. He also highlighted the need for better bus routes, regular services, women's safety and last-mile connectivity.

In another submission, a young person from a village near the forests in Pilibhit spoke about the threat posed by tigers and elephants to agricultural fields, crops and the safety of villagers.

Yadav's response called for timely warnings, trained rescue teams and a transparent assessment of crop losses, along with easier compensation for affected families, stressing that wildlife conservation must go hand in hand with the safety and livelihoods of people living near forests.

A polytechnic graduate from Kanpur, meanwhile, drew attention to the closure of factories, the struggles of small businesses and the lack of employment opportunities for young people who are often denied jobs for not having prior experience.

Yadav spoke of an industrial revival strategy for Kanpur, with support for existing businesses, fresh investment, industry-linked training and paid apprenticeships to help young people enter the workforce.

The submissions also touch upon traditional livelihoods and basic civic amenities.

A young man from Varanasi seeking to take his family's Banarasi saree weaving business online received a response highlighting the need for reliable digital marketplaces, transparent pricing, secure payments and shared services for packaging and delivery.

A college student from a village in Mahoba raised the issue of irregular water supply despite the installation of household tap connections.

Yadav's response emphasised that the success of a water supply scheme should be measured by regular availability and quality of water, along with local monitoring and grievance redressal.

Future Outlook And Political Impact

The website carries a message from Yadav addressed to "my young friends", inviting them to share their experiences, challenges, opportunities and even disagreements.

"You don't have to agree with me to be heard," the message says, adding that young people should have a say in decisions shaping their future rather than remain mere beneficiaries of government schemes.

The concept took more than three months to develop, with technology being combined with human review to ensure that submissions receive individual attention, the sources said.

The party is also considering expanding the initiative's reach through platforms such as WhatsApp in the coming days. Users can currently track their submissions through their registered email address and a reference number.

The outreach comes ahead of the Samajwadi Party's planned release of its "Jan-Man" manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on November 26.