Akhilesh claims 'shivling' under UP CM's house

December 30, 2024 12:33 IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe over the excavation work being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, stating that he believes there is a 'Shivling' underneath the chief minister's residence too.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: @yadavakhilesh/X

The former chief minister said the BJP government is getting excavation done at various places to hide its failure and to divert attention from the issues related to the public.

"There is a 'shivling' in the chief minister's residence too, excavation should be done there too," he added.

Speaking to reporters at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia auditorium at the party office, Akhilesh on Sunday said there is no development but destruction under the present regime.

The former chief minister said the BJP government is making Uttar Pradesh number one in borrowing and debt.

 

Escalating his attack, Yadav said the treasury has been emptied.

Yadav said the "houses of innocent people are being demolished illegally by bulldozers".

"This is not development but destruction. There is no line of development in the hands of the chief minister, there is a line of destruction ('mukhyamantree jee ke haath mein vikaas kee rekha nahin hai, vinaash kee rekha hai')," he said, according to a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party.

The Samajwadi Party chief said the government is claiming through advertisements that it is acquiring 1.5 lakh acres of land for the investors.

"The government does not have land. Now, the government is hell-bent on ruining the farmers. It wants to acquire 1.5 lakh acres of land. The BJP government is deceiving people by lying in the name of investment," Yadav said.

"When we go to other countries, we get to learn a lot. Where has the world reached? What are people here entangled in? We hope that in the coming times, the people of Uttar Pradesh will work to bring about change. Once again, we will go on the path of development and prosperity," he added.

With inputs from PTI

AGENCIES
