The Shiromani Akali Dal has officially rejoined the NDA alliance, setting the stage for a united front in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with leaders expressing confidence in their combined strength to deliver pro-people governance.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, party leader Ravneet Singh Bittu and other party leaders join hands after announcing their alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, November 24, 2026. Photograph: @NitinNabin X/ANI Photo

Key Points Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has officially rejoined the NDA alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Tuesday, stating the alliance would ensure pro-people governance in Punjab.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed SAD would be the "elder brother" in the alliance, contesting all 117 seats with the BJP.

The alliance, nurtured by leaders like Atal Ji and Parkash Singh Badal Ji, is expected to be the preferred choice for Punjabis.

SAD had previously exited the NDA in September 2020 over the now-scrapped farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) returned to the NDA and was confident that the coalition will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "natural and emotional" pact.

PM Modi Welcomes SAD Back To NDA

"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the BJP and the Akali Dal have a natural alliance which will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress.

"Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he said.

Alliance Details And Leadership Role

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Announcing the alliance at a joint press conference with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the two parties will fight on all 117 seats in Punjab together.

"From today on, the Akali Dal will work in politics as an official NDA partner," Shah said.

Asked about the position of SAD in the alliance, Shah said, "Akali Dal will remain in the role of elder brother. Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party will fight together. Both the parties will contest together on all 117 seats. But Akali Dal will take the role of elder brother."

On who will get the chief ministership if the alliance wins, he replied, "The elder brother is the one who becomes the chief minister."

He said that after Prime Minister Modi was apprised about the "NDA's expansion" on Monday, he called Sukhbir Singh Badal with great joy.

The prime minister also called Nabin and expressed his sentiments, saying the NDA "is now complete with Badal saheb's party", the Union home minister added.