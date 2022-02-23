News
Bajrang Dal member's murder 'not ordinary': K'taka min

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2022 12:48 IST
Two more persons were arrested in the Bajrang Dal activist murder case in Shivamogga, where district authorities have extended the prohibitory orders till Friday.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel conduct a flag march as security beefed up over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga. Photograph: ANI Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that he has ordered an inquiry against the policemen posted in two police stations in this district headquarters town, in the backdrop of the incident.

Underlining the need to audit the performance of Kote and Doddapete police stations in Shivamogga, he said, "We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge criminal past."

He warned that "irresponsible" police officers will not be spared, which led to "the incidents".

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said on Tuesday six people have been booked in connection with the murder of the 28-year-old Harsha, who was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people here on Sunday night.

"Eight people have been arrested so far officially while interrogation of others is on," Jnanendra, who hails from the Shivamogga district, told reporters.

 

He said the "background" of all the accused is being investigated.

According to him, most of them have a "long criminal past".

"I have written to the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to know the reason behind the anti-social elements growing in Shimvamogga and fix the accountability of the police", the minister said.

Jnanendra said Shivamogga has become a breeding ground for criminals from across Karnataka and if the responsibilities were not fixed then it will allow such elements to grow further.

To a query whether Harsha pursuing strong Hindutva ideology or some personal rivalry, triggered his murder, Jnanendra said this will come out in a detailed investigation.

He however, said the government has not taken it as an "ordinary murder".

"We never perceive this as an ordinary murder case. We will bring out the forces behind it. There are lots of possibilities in this case involving various organisations, which the police are looking into," said the minister.

To a query on the demand in some quarters to ban Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India and the Campus Front of India, the minister said the role of these organisations is being looked into.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of violation of prohibitory orders when the funeral procession was taken out in the city on Monday during which incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported, leaving about 20 people injured.

Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Ashifullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Nehal and Abdul Afnan are among the eight arrested and they are all residents of Shivamogga, police said.

