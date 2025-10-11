HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ajit Pawar slams party MLA for 'buy from Hindus' remark

Ajit Pawar slams party MLA for 'buy from Hindus' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 11, 2025 21:06 IST

x

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Sangram Jagtap has sparked a row with his remarks appealing to people to ensure only Hindu shopkeepers profit during Diwali, and later justifying his stand by citing the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra_X/ANI Photo

NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has strongly disapproved of the remarks, saying the party will issue a show-cause notice to Jagtap.

A video clip of Jagtap has gone viral, purportedly appealing to people 'to ensure that only Hindus (traders) benefit' while shopping for Diwali.

 

On Saturday, Jagtap defended his remarks, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"People were killed (by terrorists) in Pahalgham after asking their religion. I only said that people should check the religion (of sellers) while shopping for Diwali," the Ahmednagar MLA said.

Pawar stated that the remarks are not in sync with the NCP's ideology.

"This statement (by Jagtap) is completely wrong. When the party's policies and objectives have already been decided, no MLA should make such remarks. This is not acceptable to the party. We will send him a show-cause notice," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

"Till Arunkaka Jagtap (Sangram Jagtap's father) was alive, everything was fine in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar). We are feeling an additional burden. Some individuals should remember that in the absence of patronage from their father, they should behave and talk responsibly," Pawar added.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM
Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'
'How Will Govt Decide Who Is A 'Practising Muslim'?'
'How Will Govt Decide Who Is A 'Practising Muslim'?'
'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'
'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

PM Modi interacts with farmers as he participates in a special Krishi programme5:24

PM Modi interacts with farmers as he participates in a...

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa Chauth event!4:38

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO