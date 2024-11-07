News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Ajit Pawar slams BJP leader for remarks on uncle

Ajit Pawar slams BJP leader for remarks on uncle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 07, 2024 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned adverse remarks made against his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party-Saradchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar by ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot, and said such comments will not be tolerated.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Dy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar speaks to the media, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the remarks sparked a row ahead of the November 20 state polls, Khot, the founder of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and an ally of the ruling Mahayuti in the state, in a video message on Thursday expressed his apology and said he takes back his comment if has hurt anyone's sentiments.

During a public rally on Wednesday at Jath in Sangli district, where senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was in attendance, Khot made comments on the health condition of senior Pawar, sparking criticism from both factions of the NCP.

 

Objecting to Khot's comments, Ajit Pawar, who broke ranks with Sharad Pawar last year and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, in a post on X on Wednesday said the remarks were condemnable and inappropriate and will not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Thursday, Ajit Pawar stated, "Whatever he (Khot) said was highly condemnable and connotes 'vinash kale viprit buddhi' (a person thinks adversely when his destruction is around)."

Former state chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan had shown the values on how to behave in political life, how to not cross a limit while speaking about rivals in politics. A similar tradition was later carried forward by other chief ministers, he noted.

"The remarks made by Khot are highly condemnable and I have already condemned it," the deputy CM said.

Ajit Pawar also said he called Khot over phone and registered his displeasure over the statement.

"I told him that nobody liked your remarks about Pawar saheb. I told him that making personal remarks about someone is not our method. I also told him that it must not happen against Pawar saheb or any leader, irrespective of any party," he said.

There are differences of opinion between politicians but while expressing them, a balance should be maintained, Ajit Pawar said.

The NCP leader further said Khot has ensured such things will not be repeated.

Khot, in a video message, said he did not speak purposefully about anyone's physical condition.

"It is colloquial lingo in rural areas and some people misconstrued my remarks, but if someone's sentiments have been hurt, I take back my words and express an apology," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ajit Pawar admits: Made a mistake by...
Ajit Pawar admits: Made a mistake by...
Conditions apply: Pawar on Ajit's reinduction
Conditions apply: Pawar on Ajit's reinduction
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
Managing party without him is...: Ajit Pawar on uncle
Shivaji temples, free travel in Uddhav's manifesto
Shivaji temples, free travel in Uddhav's manifesto
Worm-infested food kits given to Wayanad survivors?
Worm-infested food kits given to Wayanad survivors?
High Drama In J&K Assembly
High Drama In J&K Assembly
Massive brawl, JSR slogans: High drama in JK assembly
Massive brawl, JSR slogans: High drama in JK assembly
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
Was never taught sin of...: Sharad Pawar slams Ajit
Was never taught sin of...: Sharad Pawar slams Ajit
Pawars in fray as Baramati to see high-voltage battle
Pawars in fray as Baramati to see high-voltage battle

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances