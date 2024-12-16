News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Ajit Doval may travel to Beijing soon

Ajit Doval may travel to Beijing soon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 16, 2024 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to travel to Beijing within the next few weeks to lead the Indian delegation at a new edition of the Special Representatives dialogue on the larger boundary question that will be held after a gap of nearly five years, authoritative sources said.

IMAGE: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh in conversation during the Exchange of Agreements and Press Statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 25, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The last round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue took place in New Delhi in December 2019.

The decision to revive the dialogue mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

 

NSA Doval is travelling to China soon to attend the 23 round of SR talks, the sources said.

The SR dialogue may take place later this month or early January, said one of the sources.

There was no official word yet on the venue for the SR dialogue.

In their diplomatic talks on December 5, India and China prepared for the upcoming SR dialogue.

While India's Special Representative for the dialogue is NSA Doval, the Chinese side is headed at the talks by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

There was no SR dialogue in the last five years in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

The military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between the two neighbours.

The face-off effectively ended following completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21.

Two days after the pact was firmed up, Modi and Xi held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed to revive several dialogue mechanisms, including the Special Representatives dialogue on boundary question.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
China confirms, standoff in Ladakh is over
China confirms, standoff in Ladakh is over
Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet
Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet
Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!
Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
Rightwing threat: Interfaith couple cancels reception
Rightwing threat: Interfaith couple cancels reception
More like this
India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances