Ajay Maken unwilling to continue as Cong's Rajasthan in-charge, eyes Delhi

Ajay Maken unwilling to continue as Cong's Rajasthan in-charge, eyes Delhi

Source: PTI
November 16, 2022 13:08 IST
Congress leader Ajay Maken has written to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing his unwillingness to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan, sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ajay Maken with Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In his one-page letter on November 8, Maken cited the developments on September 25, which warrants the party's interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan.

 

At that time, Maken had failed to convene a meeting of MLAs to pass a one-line resolution to authorise the Congress president to appoint a new leader in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was considered then as the frontrunner for the post of the party chief.

Gehlot had apologised publicly later for failing to get the resolution passed and opted out of the race for the Congress president after meeting then party chief Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, Maken said it was "imperative to have a new in-charge as soon as possible" as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to Rajasthan early next month and there was a bypoll on December 4.

"Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words," Maken stated.

According to sources, Maken stated that he wants to concentrate in Delhi through trade unions and NGOs.

He also intends to raise the issues of air pollution and fight for the rights of street vendors, slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies, for whom he made specific valuable contributions as a minister earlier, the sources said.

Source: PTI
 
Rajasthan MLAs loyal to Gehlot submit resignations
'Miffed' CWC wants Gehlot out of presidential race
Kamal Nath called to Delhi amid crisis in Raj Cong
SEE:How To Make Mangalorean Prawns Sukka
AAP MLA's kin held over bribe for poll ticket
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
Kathua gang rape accused is adult, not juvenile: SC
