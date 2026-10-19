AISA president Neha Bora moves HC, challenges police peace bond notice

All India Students' Association President Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge a Delhi Police notice demanding a peace bond, alleging it's a tactic to stifle peaceful dissent and lacks factual basis.

IMAGE: AISA national president Neha Bora (right) after releasing from detention at RK Puram Police Station, in New Delhi, October 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points AISA president Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi high court against a Delhi police notice.

The notice, issued on October 17 under section 126 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), requires Bora to execute a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 for "keeping peace".

Bora's petition argues the police notice is vague, factually incorrect, and a "colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent".

The proceedings before the SEM are based on alleged incidents of sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16 and protests around Jantar Mantar.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 and released on October 17.

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi high court against a Delhi police notice asking her to execute a bond before a special executive magistrate for 'keeping peace'.

Bora, who has been at the forefront of recent protests against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, is likely to seek an urgent hearing in the High Court, which is shut this week for Dusshera vacations.

Her petition seeks quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her.

Understanding The Police Notice

The notice, issued on October 17 under section 126 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asked the student leader to appear before the SEM on October 19 and show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of enquiry".

Section 126 empowers the SEM to require a person to execute a bond for keeping the peace if there is credible information that he/she is likely to commit a breach of peace, disturb public tranquillity, or do a wrongful act that may cause such a disturbance.

Grounds For Challenging The Order

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to participate in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. She was released on October 17.

In her petition, settled by lawyer Abhik Chimni, Bora said the police notice is vague, factually incorrect and contains no material or information to substantiate the "likelihood" of breach of peace.

It does not disclose a "period, occasion or event in relation to which breach is apprehended", the plea argued, as it asserted that the proceedings are a "colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent, in violation of Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b) and 21 of the Constitution.

Disputed Allegations And Facts

The petition informed that the proceedings before the SEM are based on the alleged incidents of sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16, repeated protests around Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS, and instigating people to participate in a protest in Connaught Place on October 16.

"The Impugned Notice rests on a prima facie incorrect fact, namely that the Petitioner instigated people to participate in the demonstration at Central Park, Connaught Place on 16.10.2026. The Petitioner's call and the incident alleged were different. The Petitioner called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House at 5:00 PM on 16.10.2026, and it is a matter of record that she was detained from Mandi House," the petition said.

"That the alleged disregard of 'prohibitory orders 163 BNSS' in the Notice does not identify any specific prohibitory order and incident. In fact the only order on record dated 23.08.2026 does not extend to Mandi House and exempts Jantar Mantar Road," it added.