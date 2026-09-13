AirTag, duplicate key: Stalker kills Indian-origin woman in US

Discover the tragic details of how an Indian-origin woman was fatally shot in California by an alleged stalker, an undocumented immigrant, after months of harassment despite her attempts to seek protection.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy, US Homeland Security on Facebook

Key Points Shalini Thakur, an Indian-origin woman, was fatally shot in California by Rohit, an alleged stalker from India.

Rohit, an undocumented immigrant, died by suicide after a police standoff following the shooting.

Thakur had been stalked for months, with incidents including an AirTag discovery, deflated tyres, and home intrusion.

She had reported the stalking to authorities and eventually obtained a restraining order against Rohit.

The incident highlights the dangers of stalking and raises questions about immigration status and public safety.

A 38-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead outside a restaurant in California by a 22-year-old man from India who had allegedly stalked her for months, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

The incident took place on September 8 at a shopping centre in Sacramento and the stalker, identified as Rohit, shot himself dead in a stand-off with police.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Rohit, an undocumented immigrant from India, approached Shalini Thakur at the Arden Arcade shopping centre and shot her dead after a chase, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday.

After the shooting, witnesses provided investigators with information about Rohit's vehicle which was located on eastbound Highway 50 near Watt Avenue. When deputies attempted to pull Rohit over, he stopped on the freeway, leading to a police standoff that brought traffic to a standstill for hours.

Rohit was later found slumped over in the driver's seat with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stalker's Immigration Status And History

A spokesperson for DHS said Thakur's killer, Rohit, was from India and entered the United States through Arizona in 2023. He was arrested by the US Border Patrol and released by the Biden administration, according to the spokesperson.

The exact details around his immigration status were not immediately clear as of Friday.

Further investigation determined that Rohit had been harassing and stalking Thakur since at least January, after she discovered an Apple AirTag under the hood of her car. Rohit had also reportedly deflated the air in her car and followed her to work so he could offer her help, the report added.

He had also obtained a copy of her apartment key and entered her home as she slept, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Thakur's Attempts To Seek Protection

Sudesh Kumari, Thakur's mother, told KCRA 3 that she had spoken with her daughter by phone about 2 pm Tuesday. Thakur told her mother she would call back in 15 minutes, but she never did. The conversation came about an hour before Thakur was killed.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Amar Gandhi, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said that the two worked for different employers but were friends who had known each other for a couple of years, the Sacramento Bee reported on Friday. In January, Rohit's behaviour grew increasingly alarming.

"He, obviously, developed a real fixation on her," Gandhi told reporters on Wednesday.

Thakur first reported the incidents to authorities in March, but she initially declined to pursue criminal charges or seek a restraining order, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said deputies again urged Thakur in May to obtain a restraining order, which she did.

In her court petition for a restraining order, Thakur wrote that she knew Rohit as a DoorDash delivery driver and that he would park outside her home for hours and talk to her on a daily basis.

DoorDash Responds To The Tragedy

DoorDash said Friday that it was cooperating with the Sheriff's Office investigation.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts are with Thakur's family and loved ones as they grieve this immense loss," a DoorDash spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Sacramento Bee.