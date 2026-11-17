Police in Maharashtra's Gondia district are investigating the brutal stabbing death of a 35-year-old airline employee in a forest, with her male friend being questioned after claiming an attack by unidentified persons.

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Key Points A 35-year-old airline employee was stabbed to death in a forest in Gondia, Maharashtra, on November 14.

Her male friend, who accompanied her, stated that three unidentified individuals attacked them and tried to snatch her belongings.

The victim, Varsha Dhuranlal Turkar, was a security supervisor with an airline in Pune and was visiting her parents for the Diwali break.

Police have registered a murder case and are currently questioning the male friend as part of the ongoing investigation.

Forensic experts and sniffer dogs inspected the crime scene after the incident.

A 35-year-old airline employee has been stabbed to death in a forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district, with a male friend who accompanied her claiming that three unidentified persons attacked them, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Gondia Murder Case

The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons in connection with the incident, which occurred on November 14. The woman's friend was being questioned, and the police were probing the case from all angles, they said.

The woman, identified as Varsha Dhuranlal Turkar, was married and has a three-year-old daughter. Her husband has been living in Indore for the last six months, a police official said.

Turkar, a native of Kinhi-Navegaon in Waraseoni tehsil of neighbouring Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, worked as a security supervisor with an airline in Pune. She had gone to her parents' home in Balaghat with her daughter for the Diwali break, the official said.

On November 14, she went to Gondia to meet a 41-year-old male friend, and the two visited a temple on the banks of the Wainganga river in the Bondrani forest area.

According to the friend's statement, three unidentified persons approached them, tried to snatch Turkar's belongings and stabbed her with a sharp weapon, the official said.

The man informed her parents, who reached the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood. They took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A police team, forensic experts and sniffer dogs inspected the spot after being alerted.

The woman's friend was being questioned in connection with the incident, Dawnivada sub-divisional police officer Dineshchandra Shukla said.