As Delhi's winter wedding season unfolds amidst deteriorating air quality, families are increasingly integrating air purifiers, indoor venues, and even custom masks into their celebrations to safeguard guests from pollution.

IMAGE: A drone view of a layer of smog shrouding high-rise buildings and a bridge over the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, with the AQI recorded at 171 in the 'Moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, in New Delhi, November 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Delhi's winter wedding season sees families adding pollution protection, such as air purifiers and masks, to their celebration checklists.

Requests for air purifiers are common, especially from NRI families, leading to a shift from outdoor lawns to indoor banquet halls.

Some families are relocating weddings to cleaner destinations like Mussoorie, Jaipur, and Goa to avoid Delhi's poor air quality.

Even middle-class families are opting for indoor venues, and wedding planners are keeping masks ready for early morning rituals.

Hotels are better equipped with in-built air-quality management systems compared to farmhouses, which struggle with outdoor pollution.

The flowers are in place, the menus finalised and the wedding outfits ready. But in Delhi, as the winter wedding season coincides with worsening air quality, families are adding another item to their celebrations checklist -- protection from pollution.

Weddings Embrace Pollution Protection

At a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, wedding celebrations were in full swing in mid-October, with flowers, food and festivities setting the scene. But amid the elaborate arrangements, one family had an unusual addition to its checklist -- air purifiers.

"The bride's family, who had travelled from Vancouver, Canada, was concerned about Delhi's air quality and approached the organisers to arrange air purifiers for the residential wedding," said Mohsin Khan of Vivah Luxury Weddings.

For wedding planners, such requests are hardly unusual this season. And it is not just air purifiers. While only financially well-off families may be able to afford them, indoor celebrations, face masks and even masks matching wedding outfits are increasingly becoming part of the wedding season in the national capital, as pollution concerns begin to influence how families plan their celebrations, Khan said.

With November and December marking the peak wedding season, planners and banquet owners say families are rethinking everything from venues and catering arrangements to the comfort and safety of their guests.

"Most of the requests for air purifiers come from NRI families. Very few other families ask for them," Khan said.

Shifting Venues And Destinations

Some families are shifting celebrations from open lawns to indoor banquet halls, renting air purifiers and opting for covered venues. Others are relocating weddings to cleaner destinations such as Mussoorie, Jim Corbett, Jaipur and Goa, while wedding planners are increasingly factoring air quality into their arrangements, he said.

The change is also being seen among middle-class families, who are increasingly opting for indoor venues to avoid exposing guests to polluted air.

Sangeeta, a wedding planner from south Delhi, said banquet halls have become a preferred choice for families who cannot afford sprawling outdoor lawns.

"They cannot afford sprawling outdoor lawns, so banquet halls are their safest bet. And many health-conscious clients are asking for air purifiers there too," she said.

She added that earlier, indoor celebrations during winter were largely preferred because of the cold. Now, pollution has emerged as another major reason, particularly because weddings bring together children, elderly people and guests with different health concerns.

Pollution's Impact On Rituals And Fashion

For families following traditional customs, the problem can begin even before the main wedding celebrations, especially when rituals and pujas have to be performed during early morning hours.

Sangeeta said dense fog and smog during the early hours have made it difficult for families organising such ceremonies. Some have to visit temples or arrange small pujas outdoors, often at specific hours to maintain the schedule that cannot be changed.

"We always keep a box of masks ready, especially for small morning pujas. There may be children and elderly people attending, and we want to make sure they have masks available," she said, adding that families are also setting aside separate budgets for air-quality arrangements.

The concern has even found its way into wedding fashion.

A wedding planner from west Delhi recalled a bride who wore a mask matching her outfit during some of her wedding functions. She also made sure that the groom wore one.

Guests, too, are increasingly arriving prepared.

"At a recent early morning function, half the guests arrived with their own masks," the planner said.

But the challenge does not end with choosing an indoor venue. Even when wedding guests are seated inside, several activities associated with the celebrations continue outdoors.

Venue Challenges And Industry Adaptation

Vitnesh Gaur of Wedding Decors by Gaur Planners said indoor celebrations have become the preferred option for many families. However, catering arrangements remain a concern, as food preparation often takes place outside even when it is eventually served indoors.

He said food preparation should also be shifted indoors wherever possible, as catering staff and preparation areas remain exposed to outdoor pollutants.

For banquet owners, the changing preferences have also brought attention to the limitations of different wedding venues.

Vinay Mehra, a Delhi-based banquet owner, said weddings in the city are primarily organised at three kinds of venues -- hotels, banquet halls and farmhouses.

While banquet halls are largely indoor spaces, farmhouses have extensive outdoor areas, making air-quality management particularly difficult, he said.

"In farmhouses, it is practically impossible to manage air quality in the way people would want. To be very honest, this has become a general issue now. It is not a singular problem that can be solved," Mehra said.

Hotels, however, are relatively better equipped, with several properties already having in-built air-quality management systems. Some also have air-quality monitoring boards displaying the AQI inside the hotel alongside the outside levels, allowing guests to see the difference, he said.

From air purifiers and covered venues to boxes of masks kept ready for morning rituals, Delhi's wedding industry is finding ways to adapt to a winter reality that is increasingly difficult to ignore.

As the wedding season gathers pace, air quality is becoming as much a consideration as the venue, decor, catering and guest list.