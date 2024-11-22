News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Air pollution: SC questions AAP govt over trucks entry in Delhi

Air pollution: SC questions AAP govt over trucks entry in Delhi

Source: PTI
November 22, 2024 16:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Delhi government over the entry of trucks in the national capital, currently reeling under severe air pollution.

IMAGE: A truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

"It is very difficult for us to assume that entry of trucks in Delhi has been stopped," observed a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The bench therefore said it proposes to direct the Centre to depute police personnel at all 113 points to check the entry of trucks in Delhi.

 

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the bench there were a total of 113 entry points, including 13 for trucks.

The apex court is seized of the matter related to air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region and the hearing is currently underway.

On November 18, the apex court directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions, making it clear that the curbs would continue till further orders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
Artificial rain in Delhi? AAP govt seeks Centre's nod
Artificial rain in Delhi? AAP govt seeks Centre's nod
Can You See The Taj In The Fog!?!
Can You See The Taj In The Fog!?!
Atishi is 1000 times better than her predecessor: LG
Atishi is 1000 times better than her predecessor: LG
India dominate on Day 1: Can Australia recover?
India dominate on Day 1: Can Australia recover?
'Married 20 Yrs. No Sex. File Divorce?'
'Married 20 Yrs. No Sex. File Divorce?'
PIX: Bumrah's fiery spell leaves Australia stunned
PIX: Bumrah's fiery spell leaves Australia stunned
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Dirty Air, 2nd Largest Global Killer
Dirty Air, 2nd Largest Global Killer
Pollution: 50% of Delhi govt staffers to work from home
Pollution: 50% of Delhi govt staffers to work from home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances