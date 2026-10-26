Bengaluru Customs Seize Hydroponic Ganja From Bangkok Passenger

Bengaluru Customs officials made a significant drug bust at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth Rs 17.50 lakh from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

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Key Points A passenger arriving from Bangkok was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Officials seized 500 grams of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 17.50 lakh, from the passenger.

The contraband was cleverly concealed inside the passenger's shoes.

The arrest occurred on October 23 under the NDPS Act.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here was held with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 17.50 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The accused was arrested on October 23 under the NDPS Act, they said.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs said that 500 grams of hydroponic ganja was concealed inside the shoes of the passenger. The substance was seized.