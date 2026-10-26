Home  » News » Bengaluru Customs Seize Hydroponic Ganja From Bangkok Passenger

Bengaluru Customs Seize Hydroponic Ganja From Bangkok Passenger

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 26, 2026 14:22 IST 1 Minute Read
x

Bengaluru Customs officials made a significant drug bust at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth Rs 17.50 lakh from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A passenger arriving from Bangkok was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
  • Officials seized 500 grams of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 17.50 lakh, from the passenger.
  • The contraband was cleverly concealed inside the passenger's shoes.
  • The arrest occurred on October 23 under the NDPS Act.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here was held with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 17.50 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The accused was arrested on October 23 under the NDPS Act, they said.

 

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs said that 500 grams of hydroponic ganja was concealed inside the shoes of the passenger. The substance was seized.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

hydroponic ganjabengaluru airportdrug seizurendps actbangkok flight

More From Rediff

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede
'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'

'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'

Related Stories

Two Passengers From Bangkok Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Two Passengers From Bangkok Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Web Stories

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death