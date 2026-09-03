Ram Temple trust's new CEO holds first meeting with members

The trust's General Secretary Govind Dev Giri said, 'The trust members had a formal introduction with the new CEO today. SOPs for the CEO specifying duties and responsibilities will be made in the coming days.'

IMAGE: Air Marshal (retd.) Jeetendra Mishra speaks to the media after being appointed as the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in New Delhi on September 2, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra assumes role as the first CEO of the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya.

Mishra's initial meeting involved briefings on the trust's administrative and accounting operations.

The appointment is a key part of the trust's administrative overhaul following donation embezzlement controversies.

New general secretary Govind Dev Giri and other trustees were also recently appointed to strengthen financial functioning.

Mishra expressed gratitude, viewing his new role as a vital responsibility for the Shri Ram temple and its devotees.

Ram temple trust's chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, on Thursday attended his first meeting with members and office-bearers after reaching Ayodhya, where he was briefed on the trust's functioning, including its accounting and administrative arrangements.

The meeting was held at the trust's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra office at Ramghat.

"It was an introductory meeting where I met other members of the trust. I will take a few more days to understand my role and duties," Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

Though Mishra has been appointed as the CEO, he has not formally taken charge of the post yet, the sources said. He is expected to formally assume charge in the next couple of days.

"It will take me four to five days to understand the working of the CEO. Then I will take over," Mishra told reporters."

New CEO's Background And Vision

The trust's general secretary Govind Dev Giri said, "The trust members had a formal introduction with the new CEO today. SOPs for the CEO specifying duties and responsibilities will be made in the coming days."

Mishra is currently staying at the temple trust office and is expected to attend a couple of more meetings later in the day, sources said.

Mishra attended another meeting on the trust's accounts in the evening, which was joined by Giri, Krishna Mohan and other trust members at the Ram temple, trust sources said.

He was briefed about various aspects of the trust's functioning, including its administrative and financial arrangements, the sources said.

He also asked several questions related to the trust and the temple, which were answered by the members, they added.

The 62-year-old former Air Marshal, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, arrived in Ayodhya from Delhi by flight on Thursday morning and visited the Ram temple to offer prayers.

Administrative Overhaul And Future Plans

Mishra said he was grateful to the selection committee and considered his appointment a result of Lord Ram's blessings.

"I consider myself the most fortunate person today to have been given vital responsibilities twice in my life -- once for national service and now for the organisation and administration of Shri Ram's temple and for Shri Ram's devotees," he had said.

The CEO's appointment comes as part of the trust's efforts to overhaul the administration's functioning following the controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, which led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.

The trust on Wednesday appointed Giri as general secretary, Mahesh Bhagchandka as treasurer and inducted new trustees, including Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav.

The restructuring is aimed at strengthening the trust's administrative and financial functioning amid the expanding responsibilities associated with the Ram temple.

Earlier in the day, Giri met former trust general secretary Champat Rai at Bharat Kuti in Karsevak Puram.

Former trust member Anil Mishra and trust special invitee and VHP central advisory committee member Dinesh G were also present during the meeting, which continued for over an hour.

The meeting between Giri and Rai was held behind closed doors.