Air Marshal Mishra Takes Charge As Ram Temple Trust CEO

IMAGE: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) gets felicitated for officially taking charge as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on Monday, September 21, 2026, here and below. All photographs: @ShriRamTeerth X/ANI Photo

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retired) has assumed charge as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Air Marshal Mishra, 62, arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday and offered prayers at the temple on Monday morning before taking charge at his newly built office.

He was appointed on September 2 as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at improving the Trust's administration amid allegations of donation theft.

The selection process attracted 5,585 applications.

A search committee shortlisted 16 candidates and interviewed them in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

The Trust said Air Marshal Mishra appeared in the first interview session and was among three candidates recommended by the committee.

Key Points Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retired) has taken charge as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, managing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

His appointment on September 2 is part of a restructuring effort to improve the Trust's administration, following allegations of donation theft.

The selection process involved 5,585 applications, with a search committee shortlisting 16 candidates and recommending Air Marshal Mishra among three finalists.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff