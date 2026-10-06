Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is new chief of air staff

The defence ministry has announced Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of Air Staff. He will take over from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on October 31.

IMAGE: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is appointed as the next Chief of Air Staff.

He will succeed incumbent Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

Dixit will assume office as the 29th Chief of Air Staff on October 31.

He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will be the next Chief of Air Staff succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

Dixit, known for his strategic planning, is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

The government has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31, the ministry said.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh will superannuate on October 31.