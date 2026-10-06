Home  » News » Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is new chief of air staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is new chief of air staff

Source: PTI October 06, 2026 19:29 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

The defence ministry has announced Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of Air Staff. He will take over from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on October 31.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

IMAGE: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is appointed as the next Chief of Air Staff.
  • He will succeed incumbent Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.
  • Dixit will assume office as the 29th Chief of Air Staff on October 31.
  • He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will be the next Chief of Air Staff succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

Dixit, known for his strategic planning, is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

 

The government has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31, the ministry said.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh will superannuate on October 31.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

air marshal ashutosh dixitchief of air staffindian air forcedefence ministryair chief marshal ap singh

More From Rediff

He Took The Election Commission To Court

He Took The Election Commission To Court
When Life Changes After A Partner Dies

When Life Changes After A Partner Dies
Work With The US, With Or Without Trump

Work With The US, With Or Without Trump

Related Stories

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to be new IAF chief

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to be new IAF chief

Quick Links

AirAshutosh DixitSinghDefence Ministry

Web Stories

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get
Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture
Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist

Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist