Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights amid rising tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 02, 2024 19:04 IST
Air India on Friday announced suspending flights to Tel Aviv till August 8, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Photograph: Air India on Facebook

The Tata Group-owned airline operates five weekly flights to the Israeli city from the national capital.

'In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation...,' the carrier said in a post on X.

 

The airline also said it was extending support to passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges.

On Thursday, Air India cancelled its flight to Tel Aviv.

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various groups, including Hamas.

Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Iran's Supreme leader orders attack on Israel
'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
Wayanad landslides: 210 found dead; 300 still missing
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking loss
Delhi deaths: Coaching centres make Rs 10 lakh offer
Iran 'concludes' operation; not yet over, says Israel

Israel cancels counter attack on Iran after Biden call

