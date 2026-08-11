Air India Phuket-Delhi Incident Probe Widens

The investigation is examining the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's sudden altitude variation and the actions of the flight crew.

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French aviation accident investigation agency BEA and aircraft manufacturer Airbus will join the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) probe into the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The development comes after the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 operating from Phuket to Delhi, which experienced a sudden altitude loss of around 300 feet while cruising.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, but 13 passengers and four crew members were injured in the incident.

The AAIB has classified the occurrence as a 'serious incident' and is investigating it.

Key Points France's BEA and Airbus will join the AAIB probe into the Air India AI2379 incident.

The Airbus A320 suffered a sudden altitude loss of around 300 feet while cruising.

Thirteen passengers and four crew members were injured, though the aircraft landed safely.

DGCA removed both pilots from the roster pending investigation into the serious incident.

The pilot-in-command's initial substance screening was 'not negative' confirmatory testing is underway.

Air India AI2379 Incident

The participation of the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), France's aviation accident investigation agency, and Airbus will bring additional technical and investigative expertise into the probe, sources said.

The participation of the French BEA and Airbus is allowed under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules for aircraft accident investigations.

Under ICAO's Annex 13, the country where an aircraft is designed or manufactured can appoint representatives to participate in an investigation.

Airbus Joins Investigation

"In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities.

"We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," an Airbus spokesperson said.

The investigation is also examining the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's sudden altitude variation and the actions of the flight crew.

The aircraft's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been secured for examination as part of the investigation.

ICAO Annex 13 Rules

The probe has gained further significance after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) removed both pilots from the roster pending the investigation.

The pilots were subjected to post-flight screening for psychoactive substances after arriving in Delhi.

The initial screening test of the pilot-in-command was 'not negative' and the sample has been sent for a confirmatory test, the aviation ministry said on Sunday.

The government said further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and the confirmatory test.

The incident occurred when the aircraft was cruising after departing Phuket.

The sudden altitude change threw passengers and crew members from their seats, with several passengers suffering injuries.

Altitude Loss Under Probe

Air India had earlier described the event as a brief turbulence-related incident resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

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