Air India flights to Riyadh, Jeddah cancelled till Oct 20

Indian airlines Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah, until late October due to escalating tensions and Houthi attacks in the Middle East.

IMAGE: A general view of Riyadh. Photograph: File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Air India has extended the cancellation of flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah until 20 October 2026.

IndiGo, on Thursday, announced extending its flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

Akasa Air, on Thursday, extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

The cancellations are due to escalating tensions following drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

Affected passengers are being offered a full refund by Air India.

Air India on Friday said it has extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 20 amid escalating tensions in the region due to the attacks on the Gulf country by Houthis.

Airlines Respond To Middle East Tensions

Earlier, the airline as well as Air India Express had cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17.

'In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026,' Air India said in a post on X.

The airline also said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations.

'Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered a full refund,' it added.

IndiGo, on Thursday, announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

On Thursday, Akasa Air said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

Tensions have escalated in recent days following drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

The Riyadh airport has also come under multiple attacks.