HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Air India flight to Delhi returns to Phuket after 'security alert'

Air India flight to Delhi returns to Phuket after 'security alert'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 13:53 IST

x

A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Phuket following a security alert on Friday, an airline official said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India/Instagram

The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing mandatory security checks at Phuket International Airport, the official said.

The number of passengers onboard the Airbus A320neo plane could not be immediately ascertained.

 

"During the cruising phase of the flight a security alert was received after which the pilot took a mid-air turn back to Phuket," the official said.

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight, AI 379, took off from Phuket at 930 (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 1240 hours (local time).

However, it landed back at the Phuket International Airport at 1146 (local time), according to the website.

All passengers, along with their baggage, have been deplaned, the Air India official said, adding that security agencies are scanning both passengers and the cargo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The last call made by the pilot
The last call made by the pilot
Air India diverts multiple flights as Iran closes airspace
Air India diverts multiple flights as Iran closes airspace
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
What Happened After The Crash
What Happened After The Crash
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

VIDEOS

Air India plane crash: Vijay Rupani's family reaches hospital1:21

Air India plane crash: Vijay Rupani's family reaches...

Investigation team reaches Air India plane crash site1:14

Investigation team reaches Air India plane crash site

Tata deploys cars to escort families of deceased passengers after AI 171 crashes1:15

Tata deploys cars to escort families of deceased...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD