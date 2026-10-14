Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert

An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi experienced an emergency diversion to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a hijack alert, which was subsequently confirmed as false, ensuring passenger safety.

Photograph: Kind courtesy airindia.com

Key Points An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning due to a hijack alert.

The alert for flight AI2030, a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, was later confirmed to be false.

The pilot activated 'Squawk Code 7500', indicating unlawful interference, while in the Mumbai Flight Information Region.

The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport and underwent security checks in an isolation bay.

All passengers were safely de-boarded and are now in the terminal building awaiting departure to New Delhi.

An Air India aircraft from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a hijack alert, according to sources.

However, the alert turned out to be false.

Emergency Landing And Security Checks

The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, the sources said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the flight following a threat.

Police sources said security personnel checked the aircraft in the isolation bay.

"The flight landed at around 9.35 am. The flight was taken to the isolation bay within ten minutes for checking," the sources said.

Pilot's Squawk Code And Passenger Safety

As per the initial information, the pilot pressed 'Squawk Code 7500', which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the sources added.

Jaipur airport management said that the security checks were conducted and later the passengers were de-boarded and taken to the terminal building.

"The passengers have arrived in the terminal building. All are safe, and there is no situation of panic. The passengers are in the terminal building, and the authorities are now working on the plan for their departure to New Delhi," the airport sources said.