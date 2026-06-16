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Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur after glitch in engine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 16, 2026 14:55 IST

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An Air India Express flight bound for Jeddah from Kannur safely returned to its origin airport after pilots detected an engine fault, ensuring the safety of over 180 passengers.

Air India plane

IMAGE: An Air India Express flight suffered an engine fault. Image used for representational purpose. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An Air India Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returned to Kannur airport due to an engine fault.
  • The aircraft, carrying over 180 passengers, experienced an engine warning light two hours into the flight.
  • A subsequent check revealed an issue with the fuel filter.
  • All passengers landed safely, and the airline is arranging an alternative flight and accommodation.

An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on June 16 due to a fault in the aircraft's engine, airport sources said.

Air India Express Flight Returns Safely To Kannur

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots saw an engine warning light and decided to return, the sources said. "The flight landed safely in Kannur, and all the passengers are fine," they said.

 

A subsequent check of the aircraft found that there was something wrong with the fuel filter, they said. The aircraft circled the airport for some time to reduce fuel before landing, they added.

An airline spokesperson said the crew of the flight decided to return as a precautionary measure following a technical issue.

"We are arranging an alternative aircraft for the onward journey, and guests have been provided with refreshments and hotel accommodation. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations," the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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