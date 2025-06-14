HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India crash: Indian diaspora in UK helps in fundraisers

Air India crash: Indian diaspora in UK helps in fundraisers

By Aditi Khanna
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 14, 2025 23:26 IST

The Indian diaspora in London has been rallying around to coordinate fundraisers to support the United Kingdom-based family members of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims, including urgent assistance for two orphaned children.

IMAGE: Women pray in a vigil at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in memory of those who have lost their lives in the Air India crash, in London, Britain, on June 14, 2025. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Arjun Patoliya, among the 241 victims of the Air India plane crash, travelled to Gujarat to fulfil his late wife Bharti's wish to immerse her ashes in India after she recently lost her battle with cancer.

Their friends and family launched an online GoFundMe fundraiser in support of their two daughters on Friday and have already raised more than half of the GBP 500,000 target.

 

In just 18 days, two young sisters -- only four and eight years old -- have lost both of their beloved parents, said Vinod Khimji, from Inspired Elements furniture maker, where Arjun worked.

"Arjun left to bid farewell to his wife, never returned to the children they both raised. Now, these two beautiful young girls have been left without parents -- their world turned upside down in just over two weeks. Arjun was a valued member of our team at Inspired Elements and also a close family friend for many years. This campaign, set by me and the family, aims to provide security, stability, and love in the years ahead," he said.

All funds raised are intended to be placed in a legal trust or to be managed by the appointed legal guardians of their daughters to support their education and emotional needs.

A similar effort has been launched for the family of Abdhi Patel, a resident of Northampton in England, who leaves behind her husband, Pankaj, and their eight-year-old son, Meer Patel.

"Abdhi was a beloved wife, a devoted mother, and a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone she met," one of her friends said.

Her friends and family have raised nearly GBP 2,000 towards funeral expenses and helping the family adjust to the tragic loss.

A family of three, Akeel, Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara, were returning to England from a surprise Eid trip to visit family when the plane crashed on Thursday.

The Gloucester Muslim Community informed the congregation of their passing in Thursday's plane crash, and the local community have since raised over GBP 1,000 in support of their families.

They were pillars of their local community -- Akeel, a committed entrepreneur and community volunteer, Hannaa, a dedicated midwife and nonprofit advocate, and Sara, a bright and joyful child, reads the fundraiser for their relatives in the UK.

Their sudden loss has left devastated relatives in Newport and Gloucester. Funds will support funeral and repatriation costs, travel expenses for family from India, grief counselling, and immediate financial support for those left behind, it said.

Community leaders across the country have been coordinating commemorative events, with the Monitoring Group, Platform for Indian Democracy, and Southall Community Alliance coming together for a vigil in Southall, west London, on Friday evening.

With 169 Indian nationals and 53 British citizens onboard, this tragedy hits close to both our homelands. The loss is felt deeply in our communities, in India and the UK. During these difficult times, we must come together to support one another, they said in a joint statement.

We also send our praise and thanks to the brave rescue workers who are working on the crash site. As the situation develops, we urge full transparency in the investigation to ensure accountability and safety for all, the statement said.

The UK's Foreign Office minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, paid floral tributes at a memorial outside India House on Friday.

My thoughts are with the many families in India and the UK affected by yesterday's events. The FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] continues to work all hours to support those who have contacted us for assistance, she said.

The High Commission of India in London has also organised a remembrance event for the Indian community on Monday.

The death toll in the tragedy reached 270 on Saturday. The authorities had earlier pegged the death toll at 265.

The London-bound flight, with 242 people on board, crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex on Thursday, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Aditi Khanna
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
