Home  » News » Air India crash: 8-month-old suffered 28% burns

Air India crash: 8-month-old suffered 28% burns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 19, 2025 17:16 IST

When the Air India 171 plane plunged into the BJ Medical College's residential complex Ahmedabad last week, Manisha Kachhadiya and her 8-month-old son Dhyaansh were in one of the buildings affected by the crash.

IMAGE: A police officer stands at the site where an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed during take-off from Ahmedabad, on June 12, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Both of them sustained burn injuries in the horrific tragedy, which claimed 241 lives on board the aircraft and 29 on the ground, including five MMBS students.

Dhyaansh, the youngest among those injured in the crash, suffered 28 per cent burns and had to be admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

 

A week after the accident, the infant is still in the PICU where his condition his improving, Dhyaansh's father Kapil Kachhadiya told PTI on Thursday.

Kapil Kachhadiya is pursuing his super-speciality MCh degree course in urology at the BJ Medical College.

He was at the hospital when the plane crash occurred on June 12.

The magnitude of the crash and subsequent fire was such that despite being inside a flat, the heat caused burn injuries to his wife Manisha, who is a homeopath, and son Dhyaansh.

"He (Dhyaansh) is improving. He is still in the PICU and should be shifted to the general ward in a day or two," Kapil Kachhadiya said.

He said when the crash occurred, Manisha also suffered injuries. But, she picked up their son and fled the spot.

Manisha's condition is stable and she is currently undergoing treatment in the general ward of the hospital, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
