Home  » News » Air India crash: 162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Air India crash: 162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 17, 2025 19:04 IST

Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 162 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 120 bodies handed over to their families, a Gujarat minister said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Pushkaraj, pays last respect with teary eyes to his son who piloted the ill-fated Air India plane in Ahmedabad that crashed soon after takeoff, outside their residence at Powai in Mumbai, June 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

"Till 3.30 pm on Tuesday, DNA samples of 162 crash victims had been successfully matched, and 120 bodies handed over to the respective families. Remaining mortal remains will be released soon (after identification)," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said in a statement.

 

Medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Rakesh Joshi earlier expressed hope that the DNA profiling of all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The state government had earlier stated that samples of 250 victims, including persons on board the ill-fated flight as well as those killed on the ground, had been collected for identification.

The process involves comparing DNA profiles from deceased victims with those of their family members to identify the deceased. This process is crucial when bodies are severely damaged or charred beyond recognition. DNA samples are collected from both the deceased and family members and matched to identify the deceased through scientific techniques.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12.

While 241 persons on board the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. The crash also killed 29 persons on the ground, including five MBBS students.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
