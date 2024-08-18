News
Rediff.com  » News » Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel

Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 18, 2024 10:58 IST
A female cabin crew member of Air India was allegedly assaulted by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week, according to sources.

Photograph: Air India on Facebook

The airline is pursuing the matter with the local police.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said it was "deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members".

Sources in the know said a homeless man barged into the room at the hotel where the female cabin crew was staying and assaulted her.

As she shouted, others staying nearby came and rescued her and the person was caught, they added.

 

One of the sources said the cabin crew was allegedly sexually assaulted at the hotel while two other sources claimed it was a physical assault.

The incident happened at a star hotel near the London Heathrow airport. The cabin crew member has returned to India and is undergoing counselling, the sources added.

After the incident came to light, airline employees took to the airline's internal communication platform to complain about safety issues.

One of them claimed hotel staff was unavailable at night and that there is no control over access to the premises, one of the sources said.

The airline in the statement said it is providing all possible support to the colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling.

"Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
