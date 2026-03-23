Air Canada plane, firetruck collide at New York's LaGuardia airport

An Air Canada plane collided with a ground vehicle at La Guardia Airport, resulting in a ground stop and significant flight disruptions, impacting travel plans for countless passengers.

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Key Points An Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at La Guardia Airport, causing immediate disruption.

The FAA issued a ground stop for all flights at La Guardia, potentially leading to significant delays for passengers.

The extent of damage to the aircraft is currently being assessed, with emergency response teams deployed to the scene.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, with updates expected as the situation unfolds.

La Guardia Airport, a major hub, faces prolonged disruption, impacting airlines and passengers.

An Air Canada Express aircraft arriving from Montreal was involved in a collision with a ground vehicle while landing at New York's La Guardia Airport early Monday.

The incident prompted aviation authorities to halt operations at the busy airport, raising concerns over potential disruptions to flight schedules.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all incoming and outgoing flights at La Guardia, initially set to remain in effect until 0530 GMT (local time), as per an official notice.

The FAA indicated that the stoppage was due to an emergency situation but did not immediately provide detailed information about the nature or severity of the incident. The notice further suggested a "high probability" that the ground stop could be extended, depending on developments.

Air Canada Plane Damages Nose Section

In a separate advisory issued to airmen, the FAA stated that the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT, signalling the possibility of prolonged disruption at one of New York City's key aviation hubs.

Details regarding the extent of the damage or any injuries were not immediately available. However, unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show visible damage to the nose section of the aircraft.

Emergency response teams were expected to be deployed as part of standard protocol following such incidents, though no official confirmation had been issued at the time of reporting. The situation at the airport remained fluid, with authorities likely assessing safety conditions before allowing operations to resume.

Air Canada, the FAA, and the New York Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving several aspects of the incident unclear.

Impact of the La Guardia Airport Incident

La Guardia Airport, a major domestic gateway serving New York City, frequently handles high volumes of air traffic, making any disruption significant for both airlines and passengers. Aviation experts note that ground incidents, while relatively rare, can lead to cascading delays across the broader air traffic network.

Further updates are expected as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and assess the operational impact on airport services.