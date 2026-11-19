AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has been granted regular bail by a Nashik court in the high-profile TCS sexual harassment and religious conversion case, where he is accused of aiding a key absconding suspect.

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Key Points AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel was granted regular bail on Thursday by a Nashik court in the TCS sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

Jaleel is accused of assisting Nida Khan, a key accused, while she was absconding, with a supplementary chargesheet filed against him on November 6.

The SIT found connections and telephonic conversations between Jaleel and corporator Mateen Patel, who was arrested earlier for sheltering Nida Khan.

The court granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000, noting Jaleel had been served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The SIT is investigating nine cases related to alleged exploitation, forceful conversion, and harassment at the TCS unit since July 2022.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel, charged with helping a key accused in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at TCS's Nashik unit in Maharashtra, on Thursday appeared before a local court which granted him regular bail.

Details Of Jaleel's Bail And Charges

The court granted bail to the former Lok Sabha member on a surety of Rs 50,000, said a lawyer representing one of the complainants.

On November 6, the Nashik police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Jaleel in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Kharkar. The Maharashtra AIMIM president is accused of helping Nida Khan, a key accused in the TCS case, while she was absconding.

The SIT had found a connection between Jaleel and his party colleague and corporator Mateen Patel, who had been arrested earlier for giving shelter to Nida Khan, a former employee at the TCS Nashik unit, during her stay at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra when she was absconding.

The SIT had also found telephonic conversations between Jaleel and Patel, according to officials.

Accordingly, a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was served to Jaleel around a month ago and he subsequently appeared before police for questioning.

SIT Investigation And Jaleel's Connection

The former Lok Sabha MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ((formerly Aurangabad) on Thursday appeared in the court, where Public Prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad opposed his bail plea during an in-camera hearing.

Gaikwad argued that like co-accused Patel, the corporator from Naregao in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jaleel will also skip court appearances as and when required if he gets bail.

However, as Jaleel had been earlier served the notice under section 35 (3) of the BNSS, the court granted him regular bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Section 35(3) of the BNSS states that a police officer must issue a notice of appearance to a person in cases where an immediate arrest is not required.

Background Of The TCS Conversion Case

The first FIR in the TCS case was registered at the Deolali Camp police station on March 26. On May 2, a Nashik Road court rejected Nida Khan's anticipatory bail application and five days later she was arrested by the police from Naregao in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

After serving police and judicial custody post-arrest, the court granted bail to her on July 6.

AIMIM corporator Patel had allegedly helped Nida Khan in getting accommodation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when the police were searching her. As a result, a case was registered against Patel as well as Hanif Khan, the owner of the flat where Nida Khan was living.

On August 8, the Nashik police arrested Patel.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt at forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Eight cases were filed at the Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik and one at the Deolali Camp police station. Eight victims came forward with their complaints, and according to police, these incidents were taking place at the unit since July 2022.

Nida Khan's specific role, according to the investigation, involved brainwashing one of the victims by giving her a burqa and religious literature.

The SIT has so far filed two chargesheets in the case, naming nearly a dozen people.

After the case came to light, TCS maintained it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form at the workplace for a long time.

Controversy Over 'Sher-e-Maharashtra' Banners

Meanwhile, banners welcoming Jaleel were displayed in some parts of Nashik city which raised many eyebrows and created a controversy. In these banners, the AIMIM leader was termed as 'Sher-e-Maharashtra'.

Local BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan said people with "Jihadi mentality" have put up these banners and police should identity such elements and register cases against them.

"What deeds Jaleel has done for which he has been termed 'Sher-e-Maharashtra'? An accused in a religious conversion case is being considered a hero -- this is a strange and horrible mentality. The court should take cognizance of this and cancel the bail of the accused. Also, the Nashik police should immediately file cases against those who have put up these banners," Chavan demaded.