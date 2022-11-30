AIIMS server down for 8th day; more face suspension for cyber security breach

For the eighth day running, the server at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi remained out of order, and according to the sources after the suspension of two analysts from Delhi more are on the radar for suspension for breaching cyber security.

IMAGE: A view of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the sources, "The sanitising process started, earlier it was 15 but now 25 out of 50 servers and more than 400 endpoint computers have been scanned. Antivirus uploading has also been started for future safety."

On Tuesday, the AIIMS also issued a statement that the e-hospital data has been restored.

"The e-hospital data has been restored on the servers. Network is being sanitised before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," it said.

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," it said.

"The National Investigation Agency has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team, Delhi police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and ministry of home affairs representatives are already probing the incident," sources said.

The internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi.

Laboratory information system database and other dependent databases have been restored.

Earlier, AIIMS also issued a fresh set of standard operating procedures which say admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till e-hospital is down.

"Latest SOPs that have to be followed in manual mode till e-hospital is down. Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said.

It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee.

"Only urgent samples to be sent and that too with filled forms. Only urgent investigations are to be sent with forms as per instruction from the working committee," it added.

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science reported a failure in its server on November 23, as per officials.