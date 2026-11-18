A supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the high-profile case involving an AIIMS doctor accused of rape, now implicating his brother for criminal intimidation against the victim's family, adding a new dimension to the ongoing legal battle.

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Key Points A supplementary chargesheet has been filed, naming Manmohan Gupta, brother of the main accused AIIMS doctor, for allegedly threatening the victim's father.

Manmohan Gupta is booked under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) for a call made on January 9, 2023.

The chargesheet notes Manmohan Gupta's contradictory statements regarding the alleged threat, inferring concealment of facts.

The main accused, Deepak Gupta, an AIIMS professor, was granted anticipatory bail in February 2024, despite allegations of rape on the pretext of marriage and forced abortion.

Arguments on the cancellation of Deepak Gupta's anticipatory bail plea are scheduled on Thursday.

A supplementary chargesheet has been filed in a case involving an AIIMS doctor accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage, naming the accused's brother for allegedly threatening the victim's kin, court sources said on Wednesday.

Brother Accused of Intimidation in AIIMS Doctor Case

According to the chargesheet, Manmohan Gupta (70), the brother of the main accused Deepak Gupta, has been booked under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) for threatening the complainant's father.

The document filed before Judicial Magistrate Sukhjeet Singh noted that the main chargesheet had already been filed, following which the complainant or victim filed a protest petition claiming that it was incomplete, and that a court on December 23 last year directed that certain aspects of the plea be probed further.

The chargesheet noted that the complainant's father was threatened by Manmohan over a call on January 9, 2023, where he allegedly said, "Na shadi hui hai aur na hi hone denge; jyada bolega to tujhe jhuthe case me jail karwa dunga". (Neither marriage has taken place nor will I let one happen; if you say any more, I will have you thrown in jail on false charges).

Evidence Against Accused's Brother Detailed

"However, during the previous interrogation conducted with Manmohan Gupta, he replied that he did not threaten (the father); rather, he was called by (the father) in November 2022," the chargesheet said.

"Manmohan Gupta also replied, 'that other than that there is no conversation of any kind', which is a contrary statement/reply given by him. Inference is that he concealed the facts that he had a conversation with (the father) and as per the complaint filed against him there is sufficient evidence against him to consider his act to be changed from suspect to accused of threatening the father of the victim," the chargesheet added.

According to the chargesheet, the marital status of Deepak Gupta was also sought from the AIIMS faculty cell, to which the cell replied that "at the time of joining the institute, he (the accused doctor) has declared as 'Bachelor'".

AIIMS Doctor's Anticipatory Bail Status

According to court sources, arguments on cancellation of Deepak Gupta's anticipatory bail plea are scheduled on Thursday.

In February 2024, the doctor was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court, which noted that a chargesheet had been filed against the doctor without arresting him, and that according to the Investigating Officer (IO), the accused's custodial interrogation was not required.

In his pre-arrest bail plea, Deepak Gupta said he was cooperating with the police and that there was no cogent evidence against him.

Serious Allegations Against AIIMS Professor

The plea claimed the doctor is "renowned worldwide" and his "illustrious career is characterised by a series of extraordinary achievements, particularly in the realm of complex surgeries that push the boundaries of medical possibility."

The Hauz Khas police station had registered a case against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman's consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In January 2024, a magistrate took cognisance of the offences.

According to the FIR, Deepak Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS, raped the complainant, also a doctor, on several occasions on the pretext of marriage.

After performing a "sham marriage," he also forced the complainant to abort, it said.