AIIMS, Delhi, has achieved a medical milestone by performing India's first robotic-guided deep brain stimulation surgery for Parkinson's disease, significantly advancing precision treatment for movement disorders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIIMS, Delhi, performed India's first robotic-guided deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for Parkinson's disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv University, Israel.

The procedure, led by Dr P Sarat Chandra, was demonstrated live on November 25 as part of a four-day international workshop on DBS.

Robotic guidance significantly enhances precision and accuracy in placing electrodes deep within the brain, crucial for effective treatment outcomes.

DBS involves implanting electrodes to deliver controlled electrical impulses, helping reduce symptoms like tremors and muscle stiffness in selected Parkinson's patients.

The workshop, which concluded on November 28, also explored AI-based analysis of neuronal signals and advanced programming techniques for DBS devices, marking World Movement Disorder Day on November 29.

AIIMS, Delhi has performed India's first robotic-guided deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for a patient with Parkinson's disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv University, Israel, marking a significant advance in the use of technology for the treatment of movement disorders.

The procedure was performed by Dr P Sarat Chandra, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, along with Dr Ido Straus of Tel Aviv University, Dr Ela Varsi and Dr Manjari Tripathi, Head of the Department of Neurology, and teams from the two departments.

The surgery was demonstrated live on November 25 as part of a four-day international workshop on DBS in movement disorders, organised jointly by the departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery at AIIMS from November 25 to 28.

Precision Through Robotic Guidance

Robotic guidance helps surgeons plan and navigate the placement of electrodes at specific locations deep inside the brain, where even small deviations can affect the outcome of the procedure.

"Robotic guidance brings greater precision and accuracy to deep brain stimulation surgery by helping surgeons plan and execute the placement of electrodes in the intended brain targets. This is an important step forward in functional neurosurgery and opens up new possibilities for improving the surgical management of patients with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders," said Dr Chandra.

Understanding Deep Brain Stimulation

Deep brain stimulation is a surgical treatment used in selected patients with Parkinson's disease whose symptoms are not adequately controlled with medication. It involves implanting thin electrodes in targeted brain regions, which deliver controlled electrical impulses to regulate abnormal signals associated with movement difficulties, Dr Chandra explained.

The impulses are controlled by a small, battery-operated device implanted beneath the skin, usually in the chest, and connected to the electrodes through wires running under the skin.

The treatment can help reduce symptoms such as tremors, muscle stiffness and slowness of movement in appropriately selected patients. It is also used for certain other movement disorders, including dystonia and essential tremor, Dr Chandra said.

Innovations And Global Collaboration

During the live demonstration, doctors also used intraoperative microelectrode recording (MER), a technique that captures electrical activity from nerve cells in deep brain structures to help identify and confirm the intended surgical target.

Dr Genela Morris from Tel Aviv University demonstrated an artificial intelligence-based approach to analysing these neuronal signals, which could further support accurate identification of target areas.

The workshop attracted more than 180 registrations, including delegates and faculty from India and abroad. It featured scientific lectures, case-based discussions and practical demonstrations on evolving approaches to the management of Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.

International experts Prof Jens Volkmann from Germany and Prof Renato Munhoz from Canada delivered lectures on DBS, covering patient selection, choice of brain targets, stimulation settings and long-term treatment outcomes in Parkinson's disease and dystonia.

A special programming session was also held for a patient whose DBS electrodes had been implanted around three weeks earlier. The device was programmed for the first time by the visiting experts, allowing participants to observe how stimulation settings are adjusted to optimise treatment.

Faculty members also discussed image-guided DBS and local field potential-based stimulation, which uses electrical signals recorded from the brain to help doctors refine treatment settings.

The programme also included a hands-on botulinum toxin workshop attended by more than 100 participants. Injection techniques were demonstrated and practised under expert supervision through 40 patient cases. Botulinum toxin is widely used to manage conditions such as dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions.

The workshop was organised to mark World Movement Disorder Day, observed on November 29, and brought together specialists from neurology, neurosurgery, neuroanaesthesia and allied disciplines to exchange expertise on newer treatment approaches.