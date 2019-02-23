AIADMK MP S Rajendran killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

February 23, 2019 16:22 IST

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Lok Sabha MP S Rajendran died on Saturday after a car in which he was travelling rammed into a road median at Tindivanam, police said.

The 62-year old MP representing Villupuram suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot on Saturday morning, they said.

“Two others who were with the MP -- his driver and a relative who assisted him in his work -- were taken to a local hospital and then shifted to Government Medical College Hospital at Mundiyampakkam (Villupuram district),” said a police official.

According to preliminary enquiries, the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a road median under construction at Tindivanam and a probe was on.

Rajendran, who stayed at the government circuit house on Friday night at Tindivanam was on his way to Chennai when the incident occurred.

Though he was rushed to a government hospital, he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled Rajendran’s death and said he was anguished to learn about it.

He lauded Rajendran for his efficient work as an MP, long service to the people and for his commitment to the AIADMK’s principles.

“Rajendran has been in public life for a long time and worked for the people’s welfare. He was affable and held many responsibilities in the party. His death is a huge loss for the AIADMK and the people,” he said in a statement in Chennai.

Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to Rajendran’s family members, party colleagues and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

The CM and his deputy Panneerselvam, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, Social Welfare Minister V Saroja, senior AIADMK leaders including K P Munusamy visited Tindivanam and placed wreaths on the MP’s body as a mark of respect.

Later, Rajendran’s body was taken to his native village near here for burial.

Rajendran is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.