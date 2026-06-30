AIADMK loses sixth MLA as ex-minister Vijayabaskar quits, to join TVK

Former minister M R Vijayabaskar has dramatically resigned from the AIADMK, becoming the sixth legislator to quit, amidst controversy over potential alliance talks with the DMK and is now poised to join the ruling TVK.

IMAGE: M R Vijayabhaskar, who represented the Karur assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, is likely to join the ruling TVK soon. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Former minister M R Vijayabaskar has resigned from the AIADMK, marking the sixth legislator to leave the party.

Vijayabaskar's resignation stems from his opposition to reported alliance talks between AIADMK and DMK, a move he believes goes against J Jayalalithaa's principles.

He is expected to join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), following other former AIADMK members.

Vijayabaskar, who won the Karur Assembly seat in 2026, expressed deep sadness over his departure from the party.

Several other AIADMK members, including former health minister C Vijayabaskar, have also resigned and joined TVK.

A day after resigning as MLA, former minister M R Vijayabaskar on Tuesday announced quitting All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, making the sixth party legislator to do so.

Vijayabhaskar, who represented the Karur assembly constituency, is likely to join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam soon, sources said.

Why Vijayabaskar Quit AIADMK

On his social media platform, the former state transport minister in the J Jayalalithaa-Cabinet, questioned "how can AIADMK join hands with the DMK, which was identified by Amma (Jayalalithaa) as an evil force." He was apparently referring to the reported alliance talks between AIADMK and DMK after the April 23 Assembly elections.

"It was only against the decision that you (Palaniswami) proposed that we stood against it, but we never stood against your leadership. We all gave our lives to put you forward as the permanent general secretary of this movement. But by disregarding all our protests and the moral feelings of the workers, the arbitrary decision that you took has put the entire movement in ruin and pain today," he said, adding, "Today, I bid farewell to this movement once again with tears and great sadness".

Growing Exodus From AIADMK To TVK

Though Vijayabhaskar suffered a narrow defeat in the 2021 assembly elections to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's V Senthil Balaji in one of the high-stakes battles in Karur, he successfully staged a political comeback by winning the seat back in the 2026 assembly polls.

He defeated his nearest opponent, V P Mathiyalagan of TVK by a margin of 1,821 votes. Earlier, former health minister C Vijayabaskar, a medical doctor by profession, resigned as MLA and quit the party.

He is likely to join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Days after the floor test, AIADMK members -- Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, S Jayakumar and later Esakki Subaya - resigned and joined the TVK.