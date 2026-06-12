AI171 crash: AAIB issues interim statement, probe continues

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released an interim statement on the ongoing probe into the Air India AI171 plane crash, which tragically killed 260 people last year, assuring a thorough and independent investigation with the final report to follow international review processes.

IMAGE: Mother of 14-year-old victim Akash Patni, breaks down while paying tribute to her son, marking the one-year anniversary of the catastrophic Air India Flight AI-171 crash, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued an interim statement on the ongoing probe into the Air India AI171 crash that occurred on June 12 last year, killing 260 people.

The investigation is comprehensive, examining technical, operational, organisational, and human factors, with significant progress made in analysing flight recorder data and aircraft systems.

The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities, international review, and consultation processes as per ICAO Annex 13.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu affirmed the government's commitment to a thorough and objective determination of the accident's causes to enhance aviation safety.

A preliminary report last year indicated that the fuel supply to both engines was cut off within one second, causing confusion in the cockpit shortly after takeoff.

Aircraft accident probe agency Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday issued an interim statement on the probe into Air India's AI171 plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12 last year, and said the final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes.

Without providing specific details about the probe status or findings so far, the AAIB said the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident over the last year.

Investigation Progress and Commitment

In the interim statement on the progress of the probe, the AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation.

'The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13,' it said.

ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) Annexure 13 refers to investigations into aircraft accidents.

According to AAIB, the investigation has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.

'Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation,' the probe agency said.

Details of the Tragic Accident

Air India's Boeing 787-8 or Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB en route to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

A lone passenger survived while all 12 crew members died in the accident that happened during the initial climb.

The passengers who died were citizens from India, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Canada.

AAIB said the evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

'Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis,' the statement said.

Focus on Safety and Avoiding Speculation

While expressing deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident, AAIB noted that the sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability.

'Accordingly, AAIB urges all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress,' the statement said.

Every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to the continued safety of civil aviation, AAIB said.

Preliminary Findings and Official Statements

In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12 last year, AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

'In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,' it had said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Boeing said it continues to support the investigation led by AAIB.

'Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on flight 171, and with Air India and everyone affected by this tragedy,' it said in a statement.

On Friday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said the investigation into the AI171 plane crash last year continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures.

'We remain committed to a thorough and objective determination of the causes of the accident and to further enhancing aviation safety,' he said in a post on X.