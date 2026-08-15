AI training to free coaching: Modi's big youth push on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, unveiled ambitious plans to empower India's youth by providing one crore youngsters with artificial intelligence training and offering free online coaching for competitive examinations, aiming to accelerate the nation's journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour as he arrives at Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi announced plans to train one crore youth in artificial intelligence skills over the next year to bolster nation-building efforts.

Free online coaching for various competitive examinations will be provided to alleviate the financial burden on poor and middle-class families.

Modi emphasised the crucial role of youth in India's journey to become a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The government has significantly increased the number of universities and medical seats in India over the past decade.

A new education policy has been introduced, and India is becoming an attractive hub for foreign universities and degrees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday placed the youth at the centre of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, announcing plans to train one crore youngsters in artificial intelligence skills over the next year and provide free online coaching for competitive examinations.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the youth would be among the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India and their capabilities must be harnessed for nation-building.

"The youth have a big role in the journey to become a Viksit Bharat. The biggest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat will be the youth of the country," he said.

Empowering Youth for 'Viksit Bharat'

Modi said the country needed the participation of young people in the ongoing Census exercise and appealed to them to spare time for the process.

"We have to focus on three things -- cost, quality and skill," he said, stressing the need to strengthen the skills of India's young workforce.

The prime minister announced that one crore youth would be trained in AI skills over the next year, saying their capabilities would be used for nation-building.

He also pointed to rapid growth in the aviation sector as a source of new opportunities for young Indians.

Boosting Education and Accessibility

Modi also announced free online coaching for various competitive examinations, saying coaching classes placed a financial burden on poor and middle-class families.

"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," he said, adding that the initiative would bring together digital public infrastructure, teachers and other resources to create a nationwide coaching network.

On education, Modi said India had added nearly 650 universities over the past 10-12 years, compared with fewer than 350 between 2004 and 2014.

He said the number of medical seats had more than doubled since 2014.

Modi said the government had introduced a new education policy after a gap of 35 years and that India was emerging as an attractive destination for foreign universities.

He said arrangements had also been made to allow Indian students to obtain foreign degrees within the country.

-- with inputs from ANI