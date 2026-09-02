New AI Model Enhances Space Safety By Monitoring Satellites

A groundbreaking AI model is set to revolutionise space safety by accurately predicting satellite anomalies and preventing collisions, crucial for managing the rapidly growing number of objects in Earth's orbit.
A new AI model can monitor satellites and spot anomalies in their behaviour, reducing the risk of in-orbit collisions, according to new research published in the journal Expert Systems. The work was carried out as part of AI4 Space Safety and Sustainability, a UK Space Agency International Bilateral fund consortium across FVEY countries â Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The project is led by Professor Massimiliano Vasile, director of the Aerospace Centre of Excellence at the University of Strathclyde, the Alan Turing Institute, the University of Arizona, MIT, the University of Waterloo, and industry partners GMV, Columbiad, LMO, and Zendir.
Key Points
- A new AI model monitors satellites for anomalies, reducing in-orbit collision risks.
- The AI learns from light reflected off space objects to predict satellite motion and behaviour.
- The tool can identify unusual light curves 88 per cent of the time, distinguishing behaviours like spinning versus tumbling.
- Developed under the AI4 Space Safety and Sustainability project, involving UK Space Agency and international partners.
- Future plans include integrating multi-modal data like radar and hyperspectral information for enhanced insights.
How The AI Model Works
Training And Real-Time Application
The tool has been trained on huge quantities of satellite brightness readings or "light curves" gathered through telescopes to understand normal patterns of satellite behaviour. After this training, the model is 'fine-tuned' with highly curated simulation data from both the Aerospace Centre of Excellence at the University of Strathclyde and GMV.Once in action, the model is fed real-time or recent light curves from ground-based observatories and then it flags anomalies so human experts can investigate further.