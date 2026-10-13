AI Poses Grave National Security Risks, Says MI5 Head

Britain's senior-most spy, MI5 chief Ken McCallum, has issued a critical warning about how artificial intelligence is rapidly escalating the country's cybersecurity challenges and national security risks, prompting the launch of a new AI Threat Assessment Centre.

Key Points MI5 chief Ken McCallum warned on Tuesday that AI is "supercharging" the UK's cybersecurity challenges and national security risks.

Terrorists are already attempting to exploit AI to enhance their reconnaissance and attack methodologies, including with AI-enabled drones.

MI5 has launched the AI Threat Assessment Centre (AITAC) to produce all-source assessments and differentiate real AI threats from hype.

The UK intelligence community is collaborating with the AI Security Institute to maintain a capability edge against those seeking to misuse AI.

MI5 is experiencing a fourfold increase over the past decade in threats from hostile states, primarily Russia, Iran, and China, dedicating more resources than during the Cold War.

Britain's senior-most spy, MI5 chief Ken McCallum, on Tuesday issued a stark warning about how artificial intelligence (AI) is "supercharging" the country's cybersecurity challenges.

MI5 Warns of AI's Impact on Cybersecurity

The Director General of MI5, which stands for Military Intelligence Section 5, revealed in his 'Annual Threat Update' that his teams have caught terrorists seeking to exploit AI to enhance their attack capabilities.

The spy chief announced the launch of the AI Threat Assessment Centre (AITAC) housed at MI5, drawing together expertise from a range of bodies to produce all-source assessments, which "separate the bluster from the realities".

"In my 30 years in MI5 I have received reports of untold thousands of threats of all sorts, and built experience of soberly assessing their credibility and urgency. My adrenaline thresholds are set pretty high; I'm not easy to alarm, and neither is my organisation," said McCallum.

"But we are clear, that just as the benefits of AI are real, so are the national security risks. Today AI is already supercharging the cybersecurity contest between attackers and defenders.

"It can produce propaganda and radicalising material tailored to the individual. We've caught terrorists seeking to exploit AI to improve their reconnaissance and attack methodologies, with AI-enabled drones adding a new twist," he said.

The MI5 Director-General went on to flag AI's potential to change the stakes on existing and new bioweapons.

Combating AI-Enabled Threats

"These risks are real. The UK Intelligence Community â MI5, GCHQ and MI6 â is working closely with the UK's globally respected AI Security Institute to take them on. Part of that means retaining the capability edge against those who mean the UK harm.

"As they seek to harness AI, we must stay ahead, so these powerful technologies bolster rather than undermine our shared security," he said.

The spy chief admitted that history has provided no experience of facing an actor which is smarter and capable of out-thinking humans. On threats posed to the UK by foreign states, McCallum named Russia as "aggressor number one".

He said that MI5 is dealing with a fourfold increase over the past decade in cases involving hostile states, primarily from Russia, Iran and China.

The volume of plots â including sabotage, assassination attempts, cyberattacks and arson â is so great that the agency is now dedicating more of its resources to countering the risk posed by foreign powers than at any time during the whole of the Cold War.

Rising Threats from Hostile States

He issued a message for the British public to be more resilient against national threats.

"When you hear 'national security', don't just think of Ukraine, subsea cables, armed drones or cyber weapons. Think also of the place where you live, where you work. Think of the flicker in the power grid supplying your homeâ¦ We all have a stake in our national security," he said.