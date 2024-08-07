AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 people from Dhaka

Air India and IndiGo operated special flights to Dhaka, bringing more than 400 people amid a volatile situation in the Bangladesh capital.

IMAGE: People celebrate the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

A special Air India flight brought 205 people, including 6 infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said.

IndiGo's special flight flew from Dhaka to Kolkata on Tuesday to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh, the airline said in a statement.

The Air India chartered flight, which took off for the Bangladesh capital late Tuesday, was operated with an A321 neo aircraft. The flight brought back 205 people -- 199 adults and 6 infants -- from Dhaka.

Air India operated the flight, which took off from the national capital without any passengers, at a very short notice despite infrastructure challenges at the airport there, said the official in the know of the developments.

"Following the temporary closure of Dhaka airport, IndiGo operated a special flight 6E 8503 from Dhaka to Kolkata on August 06, 2024. This flight was conducted to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh," the airline said in the statement.

A source in the know said the IndiGo special flight carried more than 200 passengers from Dhaka to Kolkata.

The carrier also said normal flight operations between India and Dhaka are scheduled to resume on Wednesday and it has contacted all affected customers, providing updates and offering alternative travel arrangements.

IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka and two daily services from Kolkata.

Air India will be commencing its scheduled operations -- two daily flights from the national capital -- to Dhaka on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight but operated the evening flight to Dhaka.

Vistara will also be operating their services to the Bangladesh capital as per schedule. It operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.