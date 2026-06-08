HimClimX: New AI Platform For Himalayan Climate Insights

Discover how BIT Mesra's new AI-powered 'HimClimX' platform is revolutionising Himalayan climate intelligence, offering advanced visualisation and forecasting capabilities based on over a century of data.

Key Points BIT Mesra launched 'HimClimX', an AI-powered platform for Himalayan climate intelligence.

HimClimX integrates over a century of climate records for analysis and forecasting.

The platform offers capabilities like climate trend analysis, anomaly detection, and impact assessment.

Developed by Neeraj Kumar Maurya, Navneet Kumar, and Bhola Mahto, it was unveiled during an AI-HYDA 2026 FDP.

ISRO's Dr. Anup Kumar Das highlighted the importance of earth observation and AI for environmental understanding.

An AI-powered Himalayan climate intelligence platform, 'HimClimX', was launched at the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, on Monday, an official release said.

HimClimX (Himalayan Climate Explorer) is an advanced climate intelligence and visualisation platform developed under the aegis of Himalayan Climate Research Initiative at the applied data science lab of the department of Quantitative Economics and Data Science (QEDS), BIT Mesra, it added.

Understanding HimClimX Capabilities

"The platform integrates over a century of climate records across Himalayan elevation zones and offers capabilities such as climate trend analysis, anomaly detection, spatial visualisation, impact assessment, and AI-driven forecasting," the release added.

The platform, developed by Neeraj Kumar Maurya, Navneet Kumar and Bhola Mahto, was launched during the faculty development programme (FDP) on artificial intelligence for Hyperspectral Data Analytics (AI-HYDA 2026), the weeklong event inaugurated on Monday.

Head of division at the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO Ahmedabad, Dr Anup Kumar Das, who attended the inaugural session as chief guest, spoke about emerging developments in earth observation and geospatial analytics, with emphasis on the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission.

"The future of earth observation lies not only in acquiring high-quality satellite data but also in developing the analytical capabilities to interpret it effectively. With emerging missions such as NISAR set to expand our understanding of environmental processes, there is a growing need for researchers and educators who can combine remote sensing, geospatial science, and artificial intelligence to generate meaningful societal impact," he said.

The programme was attended by around 90 participants, including faculty members, researchers, and scholars from institutions across the country.