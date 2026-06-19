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How AI Can Transform Delhi's Administration: LG Sandhu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk June 19, 2026 14:27 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu underscores the critical role of artificial intelligence in revolutionising urban governance, advocating for its strategic deployment to enhance efficiency, address complex challenges, and ensure human-centric development across India's diverse landscape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu/X

Key Points

  • Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu advocates for AI to resolve complex coordination and efficiency issues in city administration.
  • AI can be strategically used for traffic management, infrastructure maintenance, environmental monitoring, and prompt grievance redressal.
  • AI is transforming governance from process-driven to platform-driven and ultimately intelligence-driven, leveraging India's robust digital public infrastructure.
  • AI systems must be human-centric and reflect India's linguistic, cultural, and socio-economic diversity for meaningful outcomes and grassroots empowerment.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday that artificial intelligence has the potential to resolve complex coordination and efficiency challenges of the city's administration.

Sandhu, addressing the national seminar on 'AI for Good Governance' at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, said, "As government systems become more data-rich, AI must be strategically harnessed for traffic management, infrastructure maintenance, environmental monitoring and prompt grievance redressal."

 

Leveraging AI for Smarter Urban Management

"AI is actively shifting governance from being primarily 'process-driven' to increasingly 'platform-driven', building seamlessly upon India's robust digital public infrastructure," he added.

Sandhu also pointed out that AI presents unprecedented opportunities to transform governance from being merely platform-driven to intelligence-driven, a statement said.

"For these systems to deliver meaningful outcomes, however, they must reflect India's linguistic, cultural, and socio-economic diversity rather than reduce it to simplified models," Sandhu said.

By leveraging these advanced capabilities, the administration aims to improve predictability, reduce systemic delays, and ensure the highly efficient use of civic resources, the statement added.

Emphasising a fundamentally human-centric approach, the L-G noted that AI systems must remain sensitive and serve the welfare of all citizens.

"L-G categorically stated that AI deployment in a diverse country like India cannot rely on uniform contexts designed elsewhere. Instead, AI must be intricately designed to address the deep linguistic, cultural, and socio-economic complexities of the nation to ensure true empowerment and inclusion at the grassroots level," the statement said.

Sandhu said that the collective responsibility of policymakers, academicians, researchers, and industry leaders is to ensure that these transformative technologies strengthen accountability.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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