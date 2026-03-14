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Home  » News » AI Misuse Fuels India's Growing Fake News Crisis

AI Misuse Fuels India's Growing Fake News Crisis

By Jayant Pankaj
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 13:22 IST

x

From 2022 to 2024, X, Facebook, and WhatsApp emerged as the primary platforms associated with the spread of fake news in India.

Fake News AI

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Between 2017 and 2023, 5,377 fake news cases were registered across India.
  • Nearly 30% of all fake news cases were linked to social media platforms.
  • Political themes accounted for 43% of fake news content between 2022 and 2024.

As modes of communication booms, so is misleading information. Despite the existence of laws to curb misinformation, incidents of fake news continue to rise in the country.

The issue is set to rise further as the use of artificial intelligence spreads. Between 2017 and 2023, around 5,377 fake news cases were registered in India.

Nearly 30 per cent of these were related to fake news circulated on social media, with conviction rates ranging between 30 per cent and 35 per cent during this period.

Amid spread of misinformation, the Union government's Press Information Bureau came out with its own fact check unit. The unit fact checked 2,787 queries during 2019 to 2025.

 

AI Fake News

The number of fake news cases rose from 257 in 2017 to 1,527 in 2020, declined to 858 in 2022 and increased again to 1,087 in 2023.

During the same period, cases specifically related to fake news on social media remained between 97 and 578.

AI Fake News

From 2022 to 2024, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and WhatsApp emerged as the primary platforms associated with the spread of fake news in India.

AI Fake News

Theme-wise data on fake news in India between 2022 and 2024 shows that political content accounted for 43 per cent of all fake news.

AI Fake News

Among the world's leading economies surveyed, India records the highest share of people who believe misinformation is a serious problem.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source

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