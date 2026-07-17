HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission To Revolutionise School Education

India has launched the HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) to integrate structured artificial intelligence education into schools nationwide, providing an age-appropriate curriculum and training to foster responsible AI understanding among students and teachers.

Key Points The HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) aims to introduce structured AI education in Indian schools.

It provides an age-appropriate AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 12, along with teacher training and digital resources.

The mission focuses on helping students and teachers understand AI safely and responsibly.

HAILM adopts a whole-school approach, supporting leaders, equipping teachers, and developing student AI literacy.

The programme is designed as a structured, long-term pathway for schools, emphasising responsible AI use.

The HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) was launched on Friday with the aim of introducing structured artificial intelligence (AI) education in schools across the country through an age-appropriate curriculum, teacher training and digital learning resources. The mission, launched at Bharat Mandapam, seeks to provide a structured learning pathway for school leaders, teachers and students. It includes an AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 12, live sessions, a learning management system (LMS), video lessons, interactive activities, classroom-ready teaching material and policy resources.

Why AI Education Is Crucial For Students

Addressing the launch, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said AI is becoming an integral part of education and students need to understand the technology in a safe and responsible manner. "Our classrooms have embraced the digital shift-- the next step is ensuring students and teachers understand the AI systems shaping the world around them, safely and responsibly. Building this understanding early can help young people engage with technology with greater confidence and judgement," Sood said.

HAILM Chief Visionary Manit Jain said AI is already influencing how children learn, work and make decisions, and stressed the need to ensure that they understand both the opportunities and responsibilities associated with the technology. He said the mission adopts a whole-school approach by supporting school leaders in framing policies, equipping teachers to guide responsible AI use and helping students develop AI literacy. Making foundational AI education freely accessible will also help democratise access to the technology, he added.

HAILM's Structured Approach To AI Literacy

HAILM Chief Executive Officer Amit Yadav said the programme has been designed as a structured pathway that can be adopted by schools across different settings rather than as a one-time intervention, while keeping responsible AI use at its core. The organisation said it will now focus on onboarding schools, expanding teacher-training programmes and building partnerships with educational institutions, with details of institutional collaborations and state-wise rollout to be announced in the coming months.